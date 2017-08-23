World
  7. Urban Decor Residential Building / Marcante-Testa (UdA)

Urban Decor Residential Building / Marcante-Testa (UdA)

  • 02:00 - 23 August, 2017
Urban Decor Residential Building / Marcante-Testa (UdA)
Urban Decor Residential Building / Marcante-Testa (UdA), © Carola Ripamonti
  • Architects

    Marcante-Testa (UdA)

  • Location

    Turin, Metropolitan City of Turin, Italy

  • Project Team

    Valter Camagna, Andrea Marcante

  • Area

    1000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Carola Ripamonti

  • Interior Design

    Valter Camagna, Andrea Marcante, Adelaide Testa

  • Collaborators

    Nicola Bartoccelli, Mauro Camagna, Marco Colaiacomo, Eirini Giannakopoulou, Giada Mazzero, Hyemin Ro

  • Structure Consultant

    Valter Ripamonti - studio Ripamonti – Pinerolo

  • Mechanical Services Consultant

    Ettore Gilli

  • Acoustic Control Consultant

    Giovanni Rau – Proging S.a.s

  • Electric Services Consultant

    Enrico Guiot – Pinerolo Ingegneria

  • Technical Consultant

    Berardino Zoccoli
© Carola Ripamonti

From the architect. The new residential building completed in Turin, with four levels above ground, becomes part of a consolidated urban zone composed of constructions from the early-to-middle 20th century and more recent works, completing a lot right in the center of the city that was previously occupied by low abandoned buildings.

© Carola Ripamonti

The project, organized like a constructed landscape made of volumes and decorative elements that are not arbitrarily applied to the surfaces, but correspond to a precise functional and symbolic program, called for the creation of 11 housing units on a corner lot, all with private outdoor spaces (gardens, loggias, terraces); veritable open-air rooms, as a physical and perceptive extension of the interior space. A “perforated” facade, which through its loggias enhanced by arabesque marble facings offers a legible image of the domestic life of each housing unit. An architecture of outdoor spaces that becomes a visual prosthesis for every inhabitant, extended towards a landscape subject to personalization.

© Carola Ripamonti
Ground Floor Plan
© Carola Ripamonti

The intermediate spaces like the loggias, the windows, the full and empty zones of the building are the projection of a configuration of interior spaces that take on an urban character. The opposite situation, however, is also an important factor in the definition of the internal environments, namely when the outdoors (also in a physical way) enters the composition of the domestic landscape. The windows, openings and structures are not just mere barriers between an inside and an outside, but tools of acquisition of space.

Diagram
© Carola Ripamonti
Diagram
Spaces possessed, spaces perceived, inhabited spaces reaching outward or penetrating inward. The “furnished window” by Gio Ponti, far from being a mere artifice for domestic interiors, was the metaphor of a vision of the city that corresponded to its inhabitants. Awareness of this fact can become the starting point for a renewed sense of belonging in urban places.

© Carola Ripamonti
Cite: "Urban Decor Residential Building / Marcante-Testa (UdA)" 23 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878175/urban-decor-residential-building-marcante-testa-uda/>
