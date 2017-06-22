World
  3. Life Before and After Architecture

Life Before and After Architecture

Life Before and After Architecture
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes. David Bowie was right when he sang it – life’s full of so much uncertainty, variables, and excitement that half the battle is riding the wave and adapting as best as one can. Some adjustments are self-directed and others are forced upon us, but regardless of this, change allows us to reminisce, regret and reflect on what once was. 

Being an architect comes with its own set of significant life changes (and that’s in addition to that major wardrobe overhaul) which more often than not, can’t be helped. Gone are days of relaxation, relationships and rendezvous, now replaced by multitasking, models and meetings. But no matter how busy you are, a moment of self-reflection never hurt anyone. So switch off that second monitor, grab a coffee, and sit back, as we take a look at how your life has changed, for better or for worse, since that fateful day you stumbled upon architecture.

Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Centuries of civilizations built on structures designed by architects and yet, their voice is lost among the countless stories of rulers and armies and sometimes wondrous monsters.

The Leewardists are rewriting the contemporary history of our civilization through the voice of this elusive being, The Architect.

For more of The Architect Comic Series follow them on FacebookInstagram, or visit their website.

See more:

News Articles
Read comments

