World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Shanghai Baoye Center / LYCS Architecture

Shanghai Baoye Center / LYCS Architecture

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Shanghai Baoye Center / LYCS Architecture
Save this picture!
Shanghai Baoye Center / LYCS Architecture, © LYCS Architecture. Main Entrance
© LYCS Architecture. Main Entrance

© LYCS Architecture. Southeast Aerial © LYCS Architecture. Main Entrance © LYCS Architecture. Main Entrance © LYCS Architecture. East Entrance +14

  • Architects

    LYCS Architecture

  • Location

    Shanghai, China

  • Project Team

    RUAN Hao, ZHAN Yuan, Gary He, LI Yan, TONG Chaochao, JIN Shanliang, Devin Jernigan

  • Architect of Record

    Zhejiang Baoye Architecture Design and Research Institute SINOBAU

  • Area

    27394.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017
Save this picture!
© LYCS Architecture. Southeast Aerial
© LYCS Architecture. Southeast Aerial

"Water + Bridge"——Shanghai Baoye Center

Shanghai Baoye Center is part of the phase-2 urban development scheme for the new Central Business District in Hongqiao, a rapidly developing piece of western Shanghai. The location of the project puts it at the center of car, train, and jet transportation, and is in fact the last building one sees before entering the busy Hongqiao High-Speed Rail Terminal from the south by bullet train, granting the project a significant urban presence.The site has several challenging conditions: sandwiched by two city-designated temporary green spaces into an L shape, with a 60% frontage ratio requirement to the east, west and south, and a 24m tall highway overpass running adjacent to its north face, the building must respond to a maximum FAR of 1.60 and a height of 24m.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

In dealing with these conditions, There are many attempts within the design process, it’s more like finding breakthroughs within the limitations.The breakthroughs mainly are: 1. The breakthrough in site limitations; 2. The breakthrough in the rule of “maximum office space availability”; 3. The breakthrough in the standardized elevation design.

Save this picture!
© LYCS Architecture. East Entrance
© LYCS Architecture. East Entrance

The L-shaped site was first filled in to its maximum extents as a perimeter block, then lofted up 4 stories to the building height limit while satisfying the desired program area of 13,000 sqm. The perimeter is then pushed and manipulated to create three exterior-facing spaces and three distinct interior courtyards, defining the spatial structure of the project. The three main office volumes, designated A, B, and C, can function independently or in combination. The three pieces are linked by suspended bridges on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th floors. which generate hinged internal courtyards, to satisfy the internal circulation.

Save this picture!
© LYCS Architecture. Central Courtyard
© LYCS Architecture. Central Courtyard

The enclosing corridors also attract people into the central courtyard and then lead people entering three office buildings. The lift operation creates a depressive space, which creates a spatial sequence as open-depress-open again when people walking from outside via three lifted corridor into the center courtyard. This sequence will indicate people of a sense of entering and creating richer spatial experience in the limited site. In this way, form, circulation and the spatial sequence are highly unified.

Save this picture!
© LYCS Architecture. Sunken Courtyard
© LYCS Architecture. Sunken Courtyard

The result of these operations, which bring the balance between massing and spatial sequence, between program and promenade experience, is an innovation to the rule of “maximum office space availability”. Since the open floor plan office first introduced in Bloomberg headquarters office building in New York, which significantly increases the efficiency of office working model, how to maximize the area of office space is the major principle of office design. Here we are challenging this by proposing a new idea of” maximizing the quality of office space”, which is organizing outdoor landscape and green space integrated with indoor space, bringing more natural light and ventilation., and enhancing the user’s spatial experience, to create a creative working environment. We believe compare with maximum office areas, this will bring more efficiency to the users in the office.

Save this picture!
© LYCS Architecture. South View
© LYCS Architecture. South View

Besides, the elevation design is a breakthrough to the standardized uniformed elevation of contemporary office building. Under the “maximum office space availability”, office buildings nowadays are always stacked by standardized plan and elevation. 

Save this picture!
© LYCS Architecture. Elevation Detail
© LYCS Architecture. Elevation Detail

In this project, besides the “promenade plan” that mention before, the elevation consists of modularized shading panels. There’re around 26 kinds of different panels gradually flows on each level. 

Save this picture!
© LYCS Architecture. Central Courtyard
© LYCS Architecture. Central Courtyard

These panels have different slopes, which changes the height of windows and controls the interior daylight condition.

Save this picture!
© LYCS Architecture. North West View
© LYCS Architecture. North West View
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© LYCS Architecture. Central Courtyard
© LYCS Architecture. Central Courtyard
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects China
Cite: "Shanghai Baoye Center / LYCS Architecture" [上海宝业中心 / 零壹城市建筑事务所] 13 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Wong, Joanna) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873427/shanghai-baoye-center-lycs-architecture/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© LYCS Architecture. Main Entrance

上海宝业中心 / 零壹城市建筑事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »