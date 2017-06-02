World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Poland
  5. MVRDV
  6. 2017
  7. Bałtyk / MVRDV

Bałtyk / MVRDV

  • 11:50 - 2 June, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Bałtyk / MVRDV
Save this picture!
Bałtyk / MVRDV, © Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

© Ossip van Duivenbode © Ossip van Duivenbode © Ossip van Duivenbode © Ossip van Duivenbode +13

  • Architects

    MVRDV

  • Location

    Poznań, Poland

  • Design Team

    Winy Maas, Jacob van Rijs and Nathalie de Vries with Fokke Moerel, Roy Sieljes, Anton Wubben, Jaap Baselmans, Doris Goldstein, Maciej Grelewicz, Brygida Zawadzka, Irena Nowacka

  • Client

    Garvest & Vox Group

  • Area

    25000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Ossip van Duivenbode

  • Co- architects

    Natkaniec Olechnicki Architekci

  • Co- architects Designers

    Karol Olechnicki and Paweł Natkaniec

  • Co- architects Cooperation

    Anna Piętocha, Karol Zdanuczyk, Maciej Faber and Michał Zbytniewski

  • Façade

    Akon S.C.

  • Akon Designers

    Olgierd Rutnicki and Katarzyna Starzecka

  • Akon Cooperation

    Michał Ejsmont, Joanna Hoffmann, Piotr Kasperski, Kamila Pierunek and Łukasz Woźniak

  • Akon Mechanical

    Termostudio S.C.

  • Akon Designers team

    Nikodem Frąckowiak, Rafał Pawłowski, Marek Maciejewski, Bartosz Rurek, Marek Skrocki and Dawid Nowak

  • Greenery

    Grupa Krajobrazowa

  • Greenery Designer

    Monika Łucarz
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

From the architect. Bałtyk appears totally different depending on what side it is approached from. A linear building with a concrete, entirely glass-fronted façade and clearly exposed aggregate grain, sets it apart from its surroundings and is an example of a balanced combination of "old" and "new" architecture in the context of the neighbouring historic building of Concordia Design and the Haven.

Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

Occupying 16 storeys with an irregular arrangement, and towering over the city centre of Poznań, the building changes its shape depending on the viewing angle. This 25,000m2 building is divided into 12,000m2 office space, 750m2 panorama restaurant with a one room hotel, 1350m2 retail in the plinth of the building and three levels of underground parking. The flexible office space is limited to a depth of seven metres allowing daylight to generously penetrate the workspaces. Bałtyk is also a multifunctional building with innovative interior solutions, and scenic terraces offering panoramic views all across the city. In addition to business-oriented functions, the building will house catering establishments, a fitness club, and an intimate jazz club on the 16th floor. Its close proximity to the reopened Concordia Taste restaurant and Haven square creates social functions that encourage meeting and integrating different communities.

Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

This results in a form which appears completely different depending on the angle it is approached from. Towards the south, a slope of cascading patios offers outdoor spaces to the users of the building. The façade is floor-to-ceiling glass with vertical louvres of glass fibre concrete softening the impact of the sun without losing the vistas over the city and zoo. 

Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Office Buildings Poland
Cite: "Bałtyk / MVRDV" 02 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872767/baltyk-mvrdv/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »