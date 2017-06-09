World
  Pastoral Center of Moscavide / Plano Humano Arquitectos

Pastoral Center of Moscavide / Plano Humano Arquitectos

  03:00 - 9 June, 2017
Pastoral Center of Moscavide / Plano Humano Arquitectos
Pastoral Center of Moscavide / Plano Humano Arquitectos, © João Morgado
  • Authors

    Pedro Ferreira, Helena Vieira

  • Engineering

    GAPLR | Luis Reis, Eng

  • Empreiteiro

    Odraude

  • Client

    Paróquia de Santo António de Moscavide
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© João Morgado
From the architect. From the need to serve multiple functions, the Pastoral Center of Moscavide is composed by a set of facilities that include catechesis rooms, funeral chapels, and the parish residence, and these needs.

© João Morgado
The close proximity and connection with the Church of Santo António of Moscavide, a building undergoing classification as a property of national interest, provided premises for dialogue and framing. The two buildings stand out as landmarks of two eras that, although different, complement each other as reference points in the community.

© João Morgado
Conceptually, we projected an extremely simple volume in articulation with the adjacent church that is also somewhat monolithic. However, the new building presents contemporary details, namely in the materials used, such as concrete, the white walls in the space volumetry, and the connection of the building with the surrounding natural light, which was a constant throughout the project.

© João Morgado
The differential use of in-house, spaces, due to their different valences, dictated the programmatic display that progressed from more public to more private spaces, leaving behind, in a more isolated and introspective environment, the access to the funeral chapels.

© João Morgado
Across the Avenue of Moscavide you can access the main entrance of the building, and also the parish residence, which ends up crossing the whole center, thus in close connection with it.

Croqui
Croqui

The great central skylight that unifies all the space shines onto the interior of the building a light that is high, strong, and always present.

© João Morgado
The sunlight shines onto the resurrection chapels and create a clear analogy with the liturgical passage they witness, characterizing space and emboldening the moment.

Section
Section
0º Floor Plan
0º Floor Plan
Section
Section

The slender lamellae lining the entire facade dematerialize and soften its austere volume, providing a spiritual and incorporeal atmosphere, whereas in the interior, they deliver a sensation of shelter and introspection while enjoying the view and all available light.

© João Morgado
The final result is a simple, clean, elegant, authentic and almost rude building in terms of materiality, which together with the volumetric work of the spaces, and the crosstalk between natural and artificial light, results in a graphic building that transports us to an ethereal, liturgical and iconographic atmosphere.

© João Morgado
Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Portugal
Cite: "Pastoral Center of Moscavide / Plano Humano Arquitectos" [Centro Pastoral de Moscavide / Plano Humano Arquitectos] 09 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872381/pastoral-center-of-moscavide-plano-humano-arquitectos/>
