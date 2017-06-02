World
  How to Build a Modular Kitchen

How to Build a Modular Kitchen

How to Build a Modular Kitchen

Want a new home project to obsess over? We’ve got you covered. Stove, check. Fridge, check. Work surface, 3-4 inches below elbows - depending on what standards you use. The kitchen stands as one of the oldest typologies in mankind. From primitive fire pit to the sleek minimal surfaces we see cropping up online, it has gone through several overhauls in its long life. Nowadays its elements are consistent on an international level – so we can assemble them as quickly as possible, and even build them ourselves. In the search to rethink the kitchen space, sustainable wood manufacturer Arauco partnered up with Chilean architect Felipe Arriagada to create a simple and low-cost DIY proposal. The project is a series of a partnership between Arauco and leading designers to remodel and share ideas about relatable, down-to-earth design at home.

Check out the drawings and steps below:

We have listed all the materials you need for this easy DIY. 

ARRIAGADA'S KITCHEN

The project consists of three modules, one of which has an island furniture, which can be used as a table.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco
Save this picture!
How to Build a Modular Kitchen, Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

+ Materials 

  • 05 Gray Boards (Melamine VESTO) 18mm (1.83 mx 2.50 m).
  • 03 Legno Boards (Melamine VESTO) 18mm (1.83 mx 2.50 m).
  • 01 Red Boards (Melamine VESTO) 18mm (1.83 mx 2.50 m).
  • 155 Meters of Gray Countertop Edging Strips.
  • 29 Meters of Red Countertop Edging Strips.
  • 25 Meters of Legno Countertop Edging Strips.
  • 02 DUROLAC Graphite boards.
  • 6 Meters of High-Pressure Laminate, Lamitech Scandinavian Wood 1509 of 0.8 mm.
  • 01 Trupán Board 30 mm.
  • 01 Slats (MSD Termination) 1 x 2.
  • 30 Slats (MSD Termination) 2 x 2.
  • 24 Screws Spax 1 1/4 "x 6.
  • 08 Screws Spax 1 1/2 "x 6.
  • 388 Screws Spax 2 "x 6.
  • 320 Screws Spax 3 "x 8.
  • 147 Spax Screws 3.5 x 16 mm.
  • 18 Straight Hinges 35 mm.
  • 06 Pairs of Telescopic Slides 40 cm.
  • 04 2.5 "Wheels without brake.
  • 04 Wood billets 8 mm.
  • 216 Self-adhesive Screw Covers.
  • 03 Lt. Contact Adhesive.
  • 01 Kg. Of Glue
  • 01 Gallon of Varnish to choose. (Consider 30 m2 / gal / hand).
  • 07 Chrome Tubes 25.5 cm x 12 mm.

+ Proposed Disposition

 

This may vary depending on the space available and the location of the artifacts.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

+ Module 1

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

+ Base Structure

Joining detail of 'MSD' Strips / Screw Posture

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

Pieces and Cuts of 'MSD Termination'

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

+ Assembly of the Structure

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

Pieces and Cuts of 'MSD Termination'

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

+ Top Cabinet with 2 Doors

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

Pieces and Cuts 'Melamine VESTO' and 'DUROLAC'

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

+ Lower Cabinet with 2 Doors

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

Pieces and Cuts 'Melamine VESTO' and 'DUROLAC'

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

+ Lower Cabinet with Drawers

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

Pieces and Cuts 'Melamine VESTO' and 'DUROLAC'

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

+ Assembly of the Drawers

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

+ Module 2

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

+ Base Structure

Joining detail of 'MSD' Strips / Screw Posture

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

Pieces and Cuts of 'MSD Termination'

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

+ Superior Cabinet with Door

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

Pieces and Cuts 'Melamine VESTO' and 'DUROLAC'

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

+ Superior Cabinet Shelf

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

Pieces and Cuts 'Melamine VESTO' and 'DUROLAC'

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

+ Lower Cabinet with Door and 2 Drawers

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

Pieces and Cuts 'Melamine VESTO' and 'DUROLAC'

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

+ Assembly of the Drawers

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

+ Lower Cabinet with Shelf

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

Pieces and Cuts 'Melamine VESTO' and 'DUROLAC'

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

+ Module 3

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

+ Base Structure

Joining detail of 'MSD' Strips / Screw Posture

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

Pieces and Cuts of 'MSD Termination.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

+ Superior Cabinet with Door

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

Pieces and Cuts  'Melamine VESTO' and 'DUROLAC'

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

+ Superior Cabinet with 2 Doors

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

Pieces and Cuts  'Melamine VESTO' and 'DUROLAC'

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

+ Island Furniture

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

Pieces and Cuts of 'MSD Termination'

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

Pieces and Cuts of 'MSD Termination'

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

+ Assembly of the Cover and Sides of the Island Furniture

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

+ Installation of Covers, Bottoms and Tray

+ Module 1

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

Pieces and Cuts 'High Pressure Laminate' and 'Melamine VESTO'

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

+ Module 2

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

Pieces and Cuts 'High Pressure Laminate' and 'Melamine VESTO'

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

+ Module 3

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

Pieces and Cuts 'High Pressure Laminate' and 'Melamine VESTO'

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Arauco
Cortesía de Arauco

News Misc
Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "How to Build a Modular Kitchen" [¿Cómo construir una cocina modular?] 02 Jun 2017. ArchDaily.
