Lake Cottage / UUfie

  • 09:00 - 23 May, 2017
Lake Cottage / UUfie
© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota

  • Architects

    UUfie

  • Location

    Bolsover, Kawartha Lakes, ON, Canada

  • Architects in Charge

    Irene Gardpoit, Eiri Ota

  • Area

    62.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Photographs

    Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota
From the architect. Lake Cottage is a reinterpretation of living in a tree house where nature is an integral part of the building. In a forest of birch and spruce trees along the Kawartha Lakes, the cottage is designed as a two storey, multi-uses space for a large family. The structure composed of a 7m high A-frame pitch roof covered in black steel and charred cedar siding. A deep cut in the building volume creates a cantilever overhang for a protected outdoor terrace with mirrors to further give the illusion of the building containing the forest inside. 

© Naho Kubota
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Naho Kubota
This mixture of feeling between nature and building continue into the interior. The main living space is design as a self-contained interior volume, while the peripheral rooms are treated as part of the building site. Fourteen openings into this grand living space reveal both inhabited spaces, skies and trees, equally treated and further articulated with edges finishes of interior panel kept raw to show the inherit nature of materials used. This abstract nature of the interior spaces allows imagination to flow, and those spaces that could be identified as a domestic interior can suddenly become play spaces. A solid timber staircase leads to a loft which has the feeling of ascending into tree canopies as sunlight softy falls on wall covered in fish-scaled shingle stained in light blue.

© Naho Kubota
Using local materials and traditional construction methods, the cottage incorporated sustainable principles. The black wood cladding of exterior is a technique of charring cedar that acts as a natural agent against termite and fire. Thick walls and roof provide high insulation value, a central wood hearth provides heat and deep recessed windows and skylights provide natural ventilation and lighting.

© Naho Kubota
© Naho Kubota
Lake Cottage is designed with interior and exterior spaces connected fluidly and repeat the experience of living within the branches of a tree.

© Naho Kubota
Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Canada
Cite: "Lake Cottage / UUfie" 23 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871605/lake-cottage-uufie/>
