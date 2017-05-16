World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. South Korea
  5. IROJE KHM Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Tetris Nursery / IROJE KHM Architects

Tetris Nursery / IROJE KHM Architects

  • 20:00 - 16 May, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Tetris Nursery / IROJE KHM Architects
Save this picture!
Tetris Nursery / IROJE KHM Architects, © Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

© Sergio Pirrone © Sergio Pirrone © Sergio Pirrone © Sergio Pirrone +24

Save this picture!
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

From the architect. Design concept of Tetris Nursery was to creat diverse events of learning experiences.

As for the programs of learning diverse experiences for kids, we tried to introduce various spatial events which are continued by strolling all around the places in this kindergarten.

Save this picture!
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

From playground, through the playstair, rest terrace, playbridge, roof-playstair, upto roofgarden, there are various strolling spaces of circulation and playful spaces.

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Section
Section

Consequently, all the inner and outer spaces are playful spaces, at the same time, they are the places of learning diverse experiences, we expected this kindergarten to be the educational places for various experiences of many kinds of qualities of spaces.

Save this picture!
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

To introduce southern sunlight, we adapted clearstory system to each roofs of this kindergarten, so it divided into several masses which look like Tetris block.

Save this picture!
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

By design the colorful glazed windows of translucence, we tried to teach all kids the physical experiences of change of color and mixed color.

Save this picture!
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

We expect all the parts of this architecture could be the learning things for all the kids of this kindergarten.

Save this picture!
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Kindergarten South Korea
Cite: "Tetris Nursery / IROJE KHM Architects" 16 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/871381/tetris-nursery-iroje-khm-architects/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »