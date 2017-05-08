World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Meet the World’s Smallest and Most Stylish Smartlock by BIG and Friday Labs

Meet the World’s Smallest and Most Stylish Smartlock by BIG and Friday Labs

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Meet the World’s Smallest and Most Stylish Smartlock by BIG and Friday Labs

BIG has teamed up with Friday Labs to create the Friday Lock, “the world’s smallest smartlock.” Through the Friday app, users can unlock their doors wirelessly, as well as automatically as they leave or approach.

As an access-granted user’s phone approaches the system, the door unlocks automatically. Access can be easily granted, as well as revoked through the app, allowing for temporary users, as well as to remove access if a phone is stolen.

Save this picture!
Meet the World’s Smallest and Most Stylish Smartlock by BIG and Friday Labs, Courtesy of Friday Labs
Courtesy of Friday Labs

The Friday app additionally keeps track of which users are entering and exiting, sending notifications to the primary user.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Friday Labs
Courtesy of Friday Labs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Friday Labs
Courtesy of Friday Labs

At 2.7 inches, the Friday Lock “has the smallest dimensions of any retrofit lock on the market,” and was designed by BIG IDEAS—the think tank within Bjarke Ingels Group—based on the architectural concept of the Saddle Roof.

News via: Friday Labs.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Sabrina Santos. "Meet the World’s Smallest and Most Stylish Smartlock by BIG and Friday Labs" 08 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/870648/meet-the-worlds-smallest-and-most-stylish-smartlock-by-big-and-friday-labs/>
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Courtesy of Friday Labs

BIG 事务所联手 Friday Labs 设计了世界上最小的智能锁！

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »