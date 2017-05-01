C.F. Møller Wins Competition for Hybrid-Structure High-Rise in Sweden

C.F. Møller has been selected as the winner of a competition to design a new residential high-rise in the Swedish city of Västerås, beating out proposals from Wingårdhs & Tham and Videgård Architects. Employing a hybrid solid wood/concrete structure and a wrap-around-terrace facade characterized by 3-dimensional elements, the building will serve as a new landmark on the city skyline.

+7

Located in the district of Lilludden near Lake Mälaren, the facade of the elliptical-footprint building draws inspiration from the movement of the water – large glass panels connect balconies on each floor to reflect light, allowing natural illuminance to penetrate each unit and highlighting the facade.

"The architecture and details of the facades are inspired by the light reflections on Lake Mälaren. The result is a three-dimensional and dynamic facade composition that is exciting both near and from afar,” explains Ola Jonsson, Architect and associate partner at C.F. Møller.

C.F. Møller proposes the use of a unique construction method for the building: from the base to the panoramic garden on the 15th floor, the building would utilize a concrete structure, while the remaining 7 floors above would be framed in solid wood

“The panoramic garden placed high up in the building is a focal point for the city and a fantastic common area for the residents of the house,” continues Jonsson. “Our ambition has been to optimize the synergies between the city, building and urban greenery.”

The facades would be covered in a naturally-finished wood, weather protected by the overhanging balconies on the floors above. These terraces could then be closed in the winter to create winter garden with the opportunity to grow small crops on a year-round basis.

The building will house a variety of apartment sizes to create a diverse residential profile. Additionally, space for restaurants and commercial space on the ground floor would open up the complex to the entire community, allowing the building to become an active piece of the urban landscape.

News via C.F. Møller.

Architects C.F. Møller

Location Västerås, Sweden

Design Team Ola Jonsson, Bo Lidberg, Julia Schütz, Joakim Svahn, Manuel Cespades, Lasse Vilstrup, Anne-Katrine Arrildt, Henrik Hansen

Awarding Authority Riksbyggen

Prize 1st Prize in parallel assignment

Area 15700.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs C.F. Møller