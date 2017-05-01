World
  BRLO BRWHOUSE / Graft Architects

BRLO BRWHOUSE / Graft Architects

  05:00 - 1 May, 2017
BRLO BRWHOUSE / Graft Architects
BRLO BRWHOUSE / Graft Architects, Courtesy of GRAFT
Courtesy of GRAFT

Courtesy of GRAFT

  • Architects

    Graft Architects

  • Location

    Berlin, Germany

  • Architect in Charge

    GRAFT Gesellschaft von Architekten

  • Area

    600.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Founding Partners

    Lars Krückeberg, Wolfram Putz, Thomas Willemeit

  • Project Lead

    Raphael N. Hemmer

  • Project Team

    Ralf Bliem, Felix Grauer

  • Interiors

    Novono Interiors

  • Client

    Braukunst Berlin GmbH
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Courtesy of GRAFT
Courtesy of GRAFT
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

From the architect. In Berlin, on the site of “Urbane Mitte” between the eastern and western parts of Gleisdreieck Park, GRAFT designed and planned a mobile brewery and beer garden. The building for BRLO BRWHOUSE combines a restaurant and bar, beer garden and events space with a craft brewery and administration spaces and is remarkable for its modular container architecture. 

Courtesy of GRAFT
Courtesy of GRAFT
Elevation
Elevation

GRAFT designed a freestanding building made of shipping containers, similar to the two “Platoon Kunsthalle” container constructions opened in Seoul in 2009 and in Berlin in 2012. The pre- fabricated containers are altered individually according to their function and are stacked to form a mobile home base for the young local brewing company BRLO. The building is designed for temporary usage over a period of 3-5 years, and if necessary can easily be dismantled and reconstructed at another location. 

Courtesy of GRAFT
Courtesy of GRAFT

Four containers long and three containers high, the block provides about 600 m2 of floor space, sufficient for the brewery equipment, as well as room for guests, events, and administration. To the west, a vertically placed container contains a staircase and functions as the entrance to the office spaces. A second, inclined container at the end of the west side provides outside access to a gallery level. The utilitarian character of the container architecture is emphasized by its anthracite colour. 

Courtesy of GRAFT
Courtesy of GRAFT
Courtesy of GRAFT
Courtesy of GRAFT
