  7. The Courtyard House / De Rosee Sa

The Courtyard House / De Rosee Sa

  • 03:00 - 10 April, 2017
The Courtyard House / De Rosee Sa
The Courtyard House / De Rosee Sa, © Alexander James Photography
© Alexander James Photography

© Alexander James Photography

  • Contractor

    Permenex

  • Structural Engineer

    BCS Consulting

  • Energy Consultant

    eb7

  • Party Wall Surveyor

    Behan Partnership

  • Building Control

    Assent
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Alexander James Photography
© Alexander James Photography

From the architect. The client's brief was to demolish an existing single-storey storage garage and construct a new two bedroom house in an awkward space between rear terraced gardens and a row of 16 garages in West London. 

© Alexander James Photography
© Alexander James Photography

To respect the tight planning constraints of the site the concept was to create three external courtyard spaces around the original form of the garage that would help bring light deep into the proposed plan. It was not possible to place windows in the boundary walls, so skylights were positioned above each family space.

© Alexander James Photography
© Alexander James Photography
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Alexander James Photography
© Alexander James Photography

The first courtyard was sunk down to create a new basement level, which would house the second bedroom, ensuite and plant room.  Above, on the ground floor, the courtyard separates the private bedrooms from the family spaces in the new house.  

© Alexander James Photography
© Alexander James Photography

As we moved forward through the design, the second courtyard separates the kitchen and the living room, bringing light and air into the middle of the house. During the Summer months, the client has the ability to open up the series of crittall doors to create one large family space.

© Alexander James Photography
© Alexander James Photography

The third courtyard separates the house from the front driveway, creating a storage unit for bikes, bins and housing for the ASHP. The boundary acts as a point of departure from West London, as you step through the cedar-clad threshold into the private residence.

© Alexander James Photography
© Alexander James Photography
Sections
Sections
© Alexander James Photography
© Alexander James Photography

The material palette was kept simple to allow the different spaces to flow into each other, using off white walls, cedar battens and oak parquet flooring. The spaces were then framed by the black crittall style windows and doors.

© Alexander James Photography
© Alexander James Photography
Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses United Kingdom
Cite: "The Courtyard House / De Rosee Sa" 10 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868711/the-courtyard-house-de-rosee-sa/>
