  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Easily Reproduced Disaster Relief Constructions in Bamboo

Easily Reproduced Disaster Relief Constructions in Bamboo

  • 08:00 - 17 April, 2017
  • by Equipo Editorial
  • Translated by Matthew Valletta
Easily Reproduced Disaster Relief Constructions in Bamboo
Easily Reproduced Disaster Relief Constructions in Bamboo, Cortesía de rOOtstudio
Cortesía de rOOtstudio

In 2015, after the catastrophic earthquake in Nepal, Maria da Paz invited Joao Boto Caeiro from RootStudio to design and build a model house in Nepal. Using local and accessible materials, they built two prototype houses out of bamboo and partitions, via a collaboration between locals and volunteers that came to the region.

The prototypes respond to the need for housing that is able to be built quickly with the goal of providing independence and immediate shelter, while at the same time introducing basic building techniques using bamboo and bricks. In doing so, they're able to create a set of tools that allow for future construction that the community can make themselves.

Cortesía de rOOtstudio Cortesía de rOOtstudio Cortesía de rOOtstudio Cortesía de rOOtstudio +20

From the architects: The structure is comprised of a four column base made out of brick that supports a bamboo truss  responsible for the roof. The bamboo structure is covered with rows of reed and then zinc sheets.

Cortesía de rOOtstudio
Cortesía de rOOtstudio

The brick used, both for the columns and the floor lining are the salvaged remains of the destructed buildings in the area. The bamboo is also locally sourced and immunized on the spot.

Cortesía de rOOtstudio
Cortesía de rOOtstudio

The continuity of this project lies in the transmission of the building process through example. The bamboo structure can be adapted, enlarged or even be built on a larger scale due to the introduction of the basic bamboo connections.

Modelo preliminar
Modelo preliminar

Future projects can be based on these principles and expand on them providing the tools for further accomplishments.

Planimetrías preliminares
Planimetrías preliminares
Estructura final
Estructura final

Project: João Boto Caeiro & Maria da Paz Braga
Design: rOOtstudio
Location: Bistanguan village, Chapagaun, Kathmandu, Nepal
Team: Anna Perearnau, bablu Kc, Bruno Costa, Dharma Raj Thapa, Hunter Iz Back, Jose Batalha, Karla Purnama, Pedro Queirós, Lya Huerta, Neelima Basnet, Pierrot, Suman, Tania, Walmyr Freire, Ondrej Brany, Lourenço Macedo
Area: 24 m2
Year: 2015
Photographs: João Boto Caeiro & Maria la Paz Braga
Sponsors: Nos Tambem somos Portugal _ Linda Sarandes

Cite: Equipo Editorial. "Easily Reproduced Disaster Relief Constructions in Bamboo" [Prototipos de vivienda en bambú para Nepal, por rOOtStudio] 17 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Valletta, Matthew) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867958/easily-reproduced-disaster-relief-constructions-in-bamboo/>
