Easily Reproduced Disaster Relief Constructions in Bamboo

In 2015, after the catastrophic earthquake in Nepal, Maria da Paz invited Joao Boto Caeiro from RootStudio to design and build a model house in Nepal. Using local and accessible materials, they built two prototype houses out of bamboo and partitions, via a collaboration between locals and volunteers that came to the region.

The prototypes respond to the need for housing that is able to be built quickly with the goal of providing independence and immediate shelter, while at the same time introducing basic building techniques using bamboo and bricks. In doing so, they're able to create a set of tools that allow for future construction that the community can make themselves.

From the architects: The structure is comprised of a four column base made out of brick that supports a bamboo truss responsible for the roof. The bamboo structure is covered with rows of reed and then zinc sheets.

The brick used, both for the columns and the floor lining are the salvaged remains of the destructed buildings in the area. The bamboo is also locally sourced and immunized on the spot.

The continuity of this project lies in the transmission of the building process through example. The bamboo structure can be adapted, enlarged or even be built on a larger scale due to the introduction of the basic bamboo connections.

Future projects can be based on these principles and expand on them providing the tools for further accomplishments.

Project: João Boto Caeiro & Maria da Paz Braga

Design: rOOtstudio

Location: Bistanguan village, Chapagaun, Kathmandu, Nepal

Team: Anna Perearnau, bablu Kc, Bruno Costa, Dharma Raj Thapa, Hunter Iz Back, Jose Batalha, Karla Purnama, Pedro Queirós, Lya Huerta, Neelima Basnet, Pierrot, Suman, Tania, Walmyr Freire, Ondrej Brany, Lourenço Macedo

Area: 24 m2

Year: 2015

Photographs: João Boto Caeiro & Maria la Paz Braga

Sponsors: Nos Tambem somos Portugal _ Linda Sarandes