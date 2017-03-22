World
Trio House / AXIS Architects

  • 22:00 - 22 March, 2017
Trio House / AXIS Architects
© Sun Namgoong
  • Architects

    AXIS Architects

  • Location

    Suji-gu, Yongin-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

  • Architect in Charge

    Myungchurl Pang

  • Design Team

    Pillsoon Hwang, Jonggeun Jeong

  • Area

    202.96 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Sun Namgoong

  • Interior Design

    Changjin Shon

  • Structure

    RC structure

  • Construction

    Dongkyoung

  • Structural Engineer

    Eun Structural eng.

  • MEP Engineer

    Taein Engineering Inc.

  • Civil Engineer

    C.G Engineering & Consulting Co., Ltd.

  • Total Floor Area

    451.56 sqm

  • Exterior Finish

    Limestone, Granite Stone, Red Cedar Louver
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Sun Namgoong
From the architect. It is a design plan which suggests method to live efficiently and affluently with sharing three generations in one house. I have thought the moment when I encountered client for the first time. The client planned to build a house for leaving children and children who go to studying abroad, grandchild’s favorable color that is pink without attention about question, “why do you make house in which two people will live so largely?”, and with intention which they can live together, provided they have place to live. 

© Sun Namgoong
© Sun Namgoong
Section
Section
© Sun Namgoong
House is located near Mt. Gwanggyo that is situated on the West of Suji, Yongin-si. Site has been constructed with 4 meter higher than the front road, which is a place where Low Mountain on the South is spread and nature communication very tasteful. Due to law’s restriction of natural greens area (20% of the building to land ratio), it has been planned to build 3rd floor which has been unused in current detached house by suggesting space that generation can share in cross section rather than spreading on one floor. With this site condition, the first floor will be made for parents’ residential space and all family’s space, and the second floor made for leaving children and children who go to studying abroad, which independent residence is possible. With the intervening space in cross section, it can make connection between parents and their children to communicate actively by raising and failing through stairs. The third floor will be created for space (Library and AV room) in which family members can share according to their life style, so that it will make them experience various life values. 

© Sun Namgoong
Outer volume of the house can make indentations by coming in and out instead of not located in straight line, and this composite comes to each floor with various expressions. Small garden will be made on the first floor which is connected to yard, and space between the second and third floor made to connect with balcony, add depth in the space at the same time while separating function, and attract communication between human and human or human and nature. 

Section
Section

Daughter and son who doubted for this plan have really expressed their desire to live in the house together after the completion. It is a piece of good news. Single and double households have been increased and living pattern in Korea has been changed due to appearance of “Single Korea”. However, different generations that have different life style will become one family under the same roof through direct and indirect experience.  

© Sun Namgoong
© Sun Namgoong
Cite: "Trio House / AXIS Architects" 22 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867483/trio-house-axis-architects/>
