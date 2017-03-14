This Instagram Account Explores the Beauty of Circular Plans in Architecture

“The circle . . . is the synthesis of the greatest oppositions. [It] combines the concentric and the excentric in a single form, and in equilibrium. Of the three primary forms [triangle, square, circle], it points most clearly to the fourth dimension.”

This quote, spoken by artist and Bauhaus professor Wassily Kandinsky, helps to explain the obsession architects, from Palladians to Modernists, have long held with pure geometrical forms – chief among them the circle.

Inspired by this obsession, one Instagram account titled “Circular Spaces” has collected many of the best examples of circles found in architecture. The account tracks the geometries at all scales, from the planet-sized plan of the Death Star to the familiar intimacy of a round dining table. Check out a selection from “Circular Spaces” below.

Plan for Death Star II, a spherical structure measuring 160 km in diameter, with 560 internal levels, which could contain 2,471,647 passengers and crew, #circularspaces, thanks @lukdur for the reminder A post shared by @circularspaces on Dec 18, 2016 at 6:43am PST

Plan for a House of Pleasure, Montmartre, Paris, 1787, by #ClaudeNicolasLedoux, via @ethel_baraona, #circularspaces # A post shared by @circularspaces on Oct 27, 2016 at 3:06pm PDT

Plan for Villa Capra, known as Villa La Rotonda, Italy, by Andrea Palladio, 1570, #circularspaces A post shared by @circularspaces on Aug 27, 2016 at 4:33am PDT

Plan for the Wood Wharf Tower, London, by @herzogdemeuron, #circularspaces A post shared by @circularspaces on Aug 20, 2016 at 4:31am PDT

plan for Michelangelo Antonioni's Costa Paradiso, built in 1964, by #DanteBini, #circularspaces, thank you @nicolas_db for the reference A post shared by @circularspaces on Aug 3, 2016 at 6:22am PDT

Plan for Torre Blancas, Madrid, 1964-69, by Francisco Javier Sáenz de Oiza, #circularspaces A post shared by @circularspaces on Jul 31, 2016 at 6:47am PDT

Plan of a proposal for Slovenian Parliament Building, Ljubljana, Slovenia, 1947, by #JožePlečnik, #circularspaces A post shared by @circularspaces on Jul 18, 2016 at 4:07pm PDT

plan for a circular table with six figures, #democracy, #CADblocks @cadblocks A post shared by @circularspaces on Jun 25, 2016 at 11:26am PDT

Plan for the Centre Promotion of Science, Belgrade, Serbia, by #productoradf #unbuilt, #circularspaces A post shared by @circularspaces on May 28, 2016 at 11:14pm PDT

Axonometric drawing for the Vara Pavilion, 15 Biennale di Venezia, 2016, by #PezovonEllrichshausen, #circularspaces A post shared by @circularspaces on May 27, 2016 at 9:12am PDT

Steelhenge, a recreation of the prehistoric Stonehenge, built from 50 shipping containers, part of the biennale for independent art spaces in Geneva, 2015, by #BureauA, #built, #circularspaces A post shared by @circularspaces on Apr 24, 2016 at 4:04pm PDT

Plan for Piazza d'Italia, New Orleans, by #CharlesMoore, #built in 1975, #circularspaces A post shared by @circularspaces on Feb 1, 2016 at 6:23am PST