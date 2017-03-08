Floating Sleeping Capsules to Provide Overnight Transport to Dutch-Themed Japanese Amusement Park

Save this picture! The capsules will slowly float 3.75 miles to the island overnight

It’s an age old question: How do you transport visitors to your Dutch-themed Amusement Park located four miles off the coast of Japan while also providing them with a place to sleep under the night sky?

Okay, age-old it isn’t – but it was the scenario facing the Huis Ten Bosch theme park in Sasebo, Japan, who recently acquired a 420,000 square-foot-island off the coast of the Nagasaki Prefecture. Their proposed solution? A fleet of floating capsules capped with a glass-roofed sleeping chamber that will slowly float overnight to the island housing new adventure-type attractions.

The spherical capsules will consist of two-stories and enough space to comfortably accommodate up to four people. After boarding in the evening, guests will wake up and be able to step off directly into the new area of the Netherlands-themed park. Huis Ten Bosch plans to have the system up and running by the end of the year.

Representatives for the park said they hoped the new service would draw tourists from both Japan and abroad, similarly to its launch of the Henn na “Robot Hotel” in 2015, which is staffed entirely of robots – from front desk to room cleaning to concierge services.

A night in the floating capsules is expected to cost between ¥30,000 to ¥40,000 ($260 to $350) per night. More details about the system will be released as its opening approaches.

News via Japan Times.

AD Classics: Nakagin Capsule Tower / Kisho Kurokawa

Kunlé Adeyemi: My Practice "Is Not About 'Floating Architecture'"