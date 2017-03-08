World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Competitions
  3. Call for Entries: 2017 Brick in Architecture Awards

Call for Entries: 2017 Brick in Architecture Awards

  • 19:30 - 8 March, 2017
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Call for Entries: 2017 Brick in Architecture Awards
Save this picture!
Call for Entries: 2017 Brick in Architecture Awards, Enter the 2017 Brick in Architecture Awards competition by April 30.
Enter the 2017 Brick in Architecture Awards competition by April 30.

The Brick Industry Association (BIA) has opened its call for entries for the 2017 Brick in Architecture Awards, the country’s premiere architectural design competition featuring clay brick.

BIA’s annual awards honor outstanding, innovative and sustainable architecture in 10 categories that incorporate clay brick products as the predominant exterior building or paving material.

Entries must be submitted online by April 30. Projects will be judged by a jury of peers, and the winners will be announced in June.

  • Title

    Call for Entries: 2017 Brick in Architecture Awards

  • Type

    Call for Submissions

  • Organizers

    Brick Industry Association

  • Submission Deadline

    30/04/2017 00:00

  • Price

    $225
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Competitions

This call for submissions was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Call for Submissions" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Call for Entries: 2017 Brick in Architecture Awards" 08 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806783/call-for-entries-2017-brick-in-architecture-awards/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »