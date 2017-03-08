Call for Entries: 2017 Brick in Architecture Awards

Save this picture! Enter the 2017 Brick in Architecture Awards competition by April 30.

The Brick Industry Association (BIA) has opened its call for entries for the 2017 Brick in Architecture Awards, the country’s premiere architectural design competition featuring clay brick.

BIA’s annual awards honor outstanding, innovative and sustainable architecture in 10 categories that incorporate clay brick products as the predominant exterior building or paving material.

Entries must be submitted online by April 30. Projects will be judged by a jury of peers, and the winners will be announced in June.