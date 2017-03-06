World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Bridges
  4. The Netherlands
  5. cepezed
  6. 2016
  7. Moreelse Bridge / cepezed

Moreelse Bridge / cepezed

  • 13:00 - 6 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Moreelse Bridge / cepezed
Save this picture!
Moreelse Bridge / cepezed, © Leon van Woerkom
© Leon van Woerkom

© Jannes Linders © Jannes Linders © Leon van Woerkom © Jannes Linders +19

  • Client

    Gemeente Utrecht, ProRail

  • Architectural design

    Cepezed architects, Delft (NL)

  • Consultant stability

    ABT, Velp (NL)

  • Consultant mechanical & electrical installations, elevators and lighting design

    Arup, Amsterdam (NL)

  • Main contractor

    Colijn Beton- en Waterbouw B.V., Breda (NL)

  • Steel contractor

    BSB Staalbouw, Sumar (NL)

  • Contractor balustrades

    Octatube, Delft (NL)

  • Supplier trees

    BSI Bomenservice, Schijndel
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jannes Linders
© Jannes Linders

The Station district in Utrecht has undergone a real metamorphosis since a couple of years. Between all the new buildings, conversions and renovations, the Moreelsebrug has also been realized recently. Across the railway tracks, the bridge for cyclists and pedestrians now connects the Croeselaan and the Moreelsepark with each other. 

Save this picture!
© Jannes Linders
© Jannes Linders

The design is by cepezed and entirely focused on presence, efficiency and functionality. The bridge is characterized by a lay-out in a single clear, open gesture with a high degree of recognisability and a natural presence. The concept consists of an elongated, raised esplanade with a high level of user appeal and ambiance, achieved through aspects such as the form, materialization and detailing and the integration of an avenue of trees into the design. As a result, the structure functions more as a high-quality continuation of the urban space than specifically as an infrastructural object. The bridge is simple, slender and transparent and consists of two super-sized trough girders with a middle section in between. Part of its straightforwardness is that the bridge does not span all more than 300 meters in one go, but is supported at every train platform by a pylon and as a result has an unaffected stability structure. 

Save this picture!
© Jannes Linders
© Jannes Linders

The various sight lines and orientations arise from and fit in with the given urban design situation, and as a result, the bridge is embedded into the fabric of the city in a natural way. The trees on the bridge form a raised continuation of the avenue of trees already present at ground level on the connecting routes to and from the city centre. In this way, the bridge establishes an experience of uniformity and continuity that contributes to the naturalness of its use. At night, the bridge is modestly lit, which also contributes to the recognisability, aesthetics and functional logic; a stylish, elongated light contour with a row of trees lit from below indicates from afar the presence and objective of the bridge vaulting the railway. There is an all-round view. 

Save this picture!
© Leon van Woerkom
© Leon van Woerkom
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Jannes Linders
© Jannes Linders
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Bridges The Netherlands
Cite: "Moreelse Bridge / cepezed" 06 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806576/moreelse-bridge-cepezed/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »