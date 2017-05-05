The Box / Bamesberger Architecture

+14

From the architect. The Box is a 960-square-foot residence inspired by the owner’s desire for a small house overlooking an untouched wetland. Conceived as a series of boxes nestled into the hillside, the house gently engages the site offering varied views of the landscape.

To set the house into the site, the main living space was built into the hillside. Excavated rocks were reused as a base for the steel encased fireplace as well as a stepping stone inside the front door. The front door was built from a walnut tree found dead on the site.

The Box functions primarily on one main level, with an open-plan kitchen, dining, and living space. A small loft space provides a sleeping area and a home office. The two-story shower provides a spatial surprise in the otherwise small space.

Set at a varying angles are two square decks, a screened porch, and a small storage structure continue the spatial concept creating a small grouping of buildings along the edge of the wetlands.

Material choices are based on affordability with a primarily natural raw appearance. Blackened steel, stone, concrete, birch plywood create a material palette complimenting the native trees and grasslands.

Product Description: Marvin windows were chosen for their cost efficiency and many standard size choices. The windows are staggered in varying sizes allowing for complex view experiences.