  The Box / Bamesberger Architecture

The Box / Bamesberger Architecture

  • 17:00 - 5 May, 2017
The Box / Bamesberger Architecture
The Box / Bamesberger Architecture, © Graham Sandelski
© Graham Sandelski

© Graham Sandelski

© Graham Sandelski
© Graham Sandelski

From the architect. The Box is a 960-square-foot residence inspired by the owner’s desire for a small house overlooking an untouched wetland. Conceived as a series of boxes nestled into the hillside, the house gently engages the site offering varied views of the landscape.

© Graham Sandelski
© Graham Sandelski

To set the house into the site, the main living space was built into the hillside. Excavated rocks were reused as a base for the steel encased fireplace as well as a stepping stone inside the front door. The front door was built from a walnut tree found dead on the site.

© Graham Sandelski
© Graham Sandelski
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Graham Sandelski
© Graham Sandelski

The Box functions primarily on one main level, with an open-plan kitchen, dining, and living space. A small loft space provides a sleeping area and a home office. The two-story shower provides a spatial surprise in the otherwise small space.

© Graham Sandelski
© Graham Sandelski

Set at a varying angles are two square decks, a screened porch, and a small storage structure continue the spatial concept creating a small grouping of buildings along the edge of the wetlands. 

© Graham Sandelski
© Graham Sandelski

Material choices are based on affordability with a primarily natural raw appearance. Blackened steel, stone, concrete, birch plywood create a material palette complimenting the native trees and grasslands.

Elevation
Elevation
Elevation
Elevation

Product Description: Marvin windows were chosen for their cost efficiency and many standard size choices.  The windows are staggered in varying sizes allowing for complex view experiences.

© Graham Sandelski
© Graham Sandelski
Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses United States
Cite: "The Box / Bamesberger Architecture" 05 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806162/the-box-bamesberger-architecture/>
