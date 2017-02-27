World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Estudio Galera
  6. 2016
  7. Kuvasz house / Estudio Galera

Kuvasz house / Estudio Galera

  • 13:00 - 27 February, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Kuvasz house / Estudio Galera
Save this picture!
© Diego Medina
© Diego Medina

© Diego Medina © Diego Medina © Diego Medina © Diego Medina +37

  • Architects

    Estudio Galera

  • Location

    Cariló, Buenos Aires Province, Argentina

  • Architect in Charge

    Ariel Galera

  • Area

    220.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Diego Medina

  • Project / Direction

    Ariel Galera, Diego Ballario, Cesar Amarante, Francisco Villamil

  • Engineer

    Javier Mendia

  • Surveyor

    Claudio D eramo

  • Landscape Design

    Pasesaggio
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Diego Medina
© Diego Medina

From the architect. Kuvasz house is set on top of a dune in the forest of Carilo, an area with few neighbors in front of an un-plotted forest reserve.

The house was planned for the owner’s use during low season and for rental in high season. Practical requirements were set: amount of bathrooms, bedrooms, services, and other basic items for an unknown user.

Save this picture!
© Diego Medina
© Diego Medina

From a conceptual point, Kuvasz was designed as a path that accompanies and rises to the sand-dune, touching the lot in a few spots, respecting and highlighting the current topography. The path ends in the social program, as a lookout resting on the crest of the dune. 

Save this picture!
© Diego Medina
© Diego Medina

Between the street level and the house’s main level, a connection is made by an inclined perforated sleeve.  The greyness and coldness of the material mingles with perforated circles of framed landscape.

Save this picture!
© Diego Medina
© Diego Medina

As a game of opposites, the stairs sleeve first rejects the landscape, only to then empower it.

Save this picture!
Upper Level
Upper Level

The house dematerializes in its interior-exterior transition. The roof slab turns into a pergola and slits open the lateral enclosure allowing sunlight and views of the outside; the wall does not reach the floor, transforming itself into a bench and opens as a mouth, creating a transitional space between the house and the forest.

Save this picture!
© Diego Medina
© Diego Medina

Materiality and the use of natural light as a resource

Architecture is connected to technology, but is also connected to phenomenology, the sensorial elements and the context in which one works with.  

Save this picture!
© Diego Medina
© Diego Medina

The light, the game of shadows, the reflection on different surfaces and textures, they transform the architecture from being static into something dynamic.

Save this picture!
© Diego Medina
© Diego Medina

Kuvasz was designed for a user; the house is the result of an intersection of variables based on people and their relationship with the environment and not as an object intended to be admired.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Argentina
Cite: "Kuvasz house / Estudio Galera" 27 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/806063/kuvasz-house-estudio-galera/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »