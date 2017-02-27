Country House in Lanaudière / STOA ARCHITECTURE

+10

Architects STOA ARCHITECTURE

Location Chertsey, QC, Canada

Architect in Charge Louise Bédard

Project Team Louise Bédard, Karime Duranceau, Stéphanie Desautels, Stéphane Piché

Area 420.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Normand Rajotte

Structure Boulva Verganelakis & Associés

General Contractor Gilles Malo Construction Inc. More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Located on a steep, lakeside and densely wooded site north of Montréal, this country home was planned for a couple wanting an easy indoor-outdoor living space well integrated to the site typography.

With the intent of extending seasonal uses and allowing new ones, the house is made of two volumes and a central interstitial space framing a preferred view of the lake beyond while offering a covered access to the main entrance. The overall organization is a contemporary reinterpretation of the “dogtrot house” typology. The two volumes are covered by a continuous flat roof. The first volume includes the living spaces and four bedrooms while the second consists of a screened porch and a garage.

Full height glass panels enhance the desired indoor-outdoor relationship through transparency.

The architectural expression echoes the geological composition of the site, with rock stratification punctually emerging through the ground. Two long strata define the main floor and the roof. Mostly horizontal, they are slightly bent in three locations, in response to specific spatial conditions. The lower stratum hovers above the recessed base, enhancing the presence of exposed bedrock.

Eastern white cedar cladding was used for the exterior walls while western red cedar was chosen for the fascia, soffit and terrace applications.

A circular opening in the passage’s roof allows sun, rain or snow.