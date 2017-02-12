World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Projects by Alejandro Aravena and Carrilho da Graça Announced in Lisbon

Projects by Alejandro Aravena and Carrilho da Graça Announced in Lisbon

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Projects by Alejandro Aravena and Carrilho da Graça Announced in Lisbon
Save this picture!
Projects by Alejandro Aravena and Carrilho da Graça Announced in Lisbon, via Sede EDP / Aires Mateus
via Sede EDP / Aires Mateus

Público published a report today that Chilean architect and 2016 Pritzker Prize Laureate Alejandro Aravena has been invited to design a project for the EDP (Energias de Portugal), complementing the Aires Mateus-designed Sede da EDP (EDP Headquarters) in Lisbon.

At the end of 2016 Portuguese architect João Luis Carrilho da Graça was invited to design a hotel to support the EDP's new facilities and refurbishment of its existing spaces. Carrilho da Graça is also responsible for the urban plan of the area in which the projects will be developed and built--the Zona da Boavista Nascente, between Santos and the Cais do Sodré

Aravena's project will follow the demolition of an existing EDP building and is expected to improve views of the Tagus river from the Santa Catarina lookout, while simultaneously providing a more permeable feel to the neighborhood. The president of the EDP expects the project to be ready by 2020.  

News via Público (in Portuguese).

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Helm, Joanna. "Projects by Alejandro Aravena and Carrilho da Graça Announced in Lisbon" [Anunciado projetos de Alejandro Aravena e Carrilho da Graça em Lisboa] 12 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Quintal, Becky) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/805129/projects-by-alejandro-aravena-and-carrilho-da-graca-announced-in-lisbon/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »