Schiattarella Associati Unveils Riyadh Stadium Plans

Schiattarella Associati Unveils Riyadh Stadium Plans
Courtesy of Schiattarella Associati
Courtesy of Schiattarella Associati

Rome-based Schiattarella Associati has unveiled its designs for the King Fahd International Stadium, a refurbishment project that will modify the existing structure, located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to accommodate almost 50,000 spectators.

In order to link the ground level with the concourse level of the structure, the design focuses on creating an artificial hill at the base of the stadium.

Courtesy of Schiattarella Associati

Courtesy of Schiattarella Associati
Courtesy of Schiattarella Associati
Courtesy of Schiattarella Associati
Courtesy of Schiattarella Associati

Almost 1,000 parking spaces, as well as access areas to the West Stand—which will be renovated to fit FIFA requirements and accommodate spectators in a 12,000-square-meter space—will be featured in this hill.

Courtesy of Schiattarella Associati
Courtesy of Schiattarella Associati
Courtesy of Schiattarella Associati
Courtesy of Schiattarella Associati
Courtesy of Schiattarella Associati
Courtesy of Schiattarella Associati
Courtesy of Schiattarella Associati
Courtesy of Schiattarella Associati

Between the hill and the stadium space, a green area will allow in natural light, illuminating entrances, and will act as a filter between the stadium and parking lots.

Courtesy of Schiattarella Associati
Courtesy of Schiattarella Associati
Courtesy of Schiattarella Associati
Courtesy of Schiattarella Associati

“Our proposal starts from the idea of solving the new functional requirements introducing shapes and volumes that not only are integrated into the existing architecture but enhance the value of the Stadium itself,” said Amedeo and Andrea Schiattarella.

Courtesy of Schiattarella Associati
Courtesy of Schiattarella Associati

  • Architects

    Schiattarella Associati

  • Location

    Riyadh Saudi Arabia

  • Client

    General Sports Authority (GSA)

  • Structural Consultant

    Proge77

  • MEP Consultant

    Manens-Tifs

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of Schiattarella Associati

News via: Schiattarella Associati.

Cite: Sabrina Santos. "Schiattarella Associati Unveils Riyadh Stadium Plans" 12 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804922/schiattarella-associati-unveils-riyadh-stadium-plans/>
Courtesy of Schiattarella Associati

