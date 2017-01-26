World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Chicago Announces Controversial Plans to Replace Helmut Jahn’s Thompson Center with 115-Story Skyscraper

Chicago Announces Controversial Plans to Replace Helmut Jahn’s Thompson Center with 115-Story Skyscraper

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Chicago Announces Controversial Plans to Replace Helmut Jahn’s Thompson Center with 115-Story Skyscraper
Save this picture!
Chicago Announces Controversial Plans to Replace Helmut Jahn’s Thompson Center with 115-Story Skyscraper , 115 story skyscraper that could replace the Thompson Center. Image © Adrian Smith Gordon Gill Architecture. Via Crain's
115 story skyscraper that could replace the Thompson Center. Image © Adrian Smith Gordon Gill Architecture. Via Crain's

Chicago may be about to receive a new supertall skyscraper in the heart of the Loop – but it would require the demolition of one of the city’s most polarizing buildings, the James R. Thompson Center, designed by Chicago architect Helmut Jahn.

Owned by the state, the postmodernist Thompson Center and its colorful glass atrium have been the subject of both criticism and adoration since its opening in 1985. But wear on the building throughout the years has led to an estimated maintenance bill of $326 million, prompting the state government to find ways to rid itself of the potentially crippling costs.

Helmut Jahn's Alternative Proposal. Image © JAHN. Via Crain's 115 story skyscraper that could replace the Thompson Center. Image © Adrian Smith Gordon Gill Architecture. Via Crain's Thompson Center interior. Image © wikimedia user Tripp. Licensed under CC BY 2.0 Thompson Center from the street. Image © wikimedia user Primeromundo. Image released to public domain +5

Save this picture!
115 story skyscraper that could replace the Thompson Center. Image © Adrian Smith Gordon Gill Architecture. Via Crain's
115 story skyscraper that could replace the Thompson Center. Image © Adrian Smith Gordon Gill Architecture. Via Crain's

In late 2015, Governor Bruce Rauner proposed a sale and demolition of the building for an estimated $220 million, but the motion was thwarted by the Democrat-controlled Illinois General Assembly.

Now, the state has returned with a more concrete plan that would include a 1,700-foot-tall tower designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture containing mixed-use space, illustrating the vast potential of the site. The tower would house office, residential, hotel and retail spaces, while surpassing the Willis Tower as Chicago’s tallest building.

Save this picture!
Thompson Center interior. Image © wikimedia user Tripp. Licensed under CC BY 2.0
Thompson Center interior. Image © wikimedia user Tripp. Licensed under CC BY 2.0
Save this picture!
Helmut Jahn's Alternative Proposal. Image © JAHN. Via Crain's
Helmut Jahn's Alternative Proposal. Image © JAHN. Via Crain's

Learning of the Thompson Center’s potential fate, Helmut Jahn’s firm, JAHN, responded to the news with a proposal of their own that would add a 110-story tower to the edge of the site, integrated into the existing building.

Save this picture!
Thompson Center from the street. Image © wikimedia user Primeromundo. Image released to public domain
Thompson Center from the street. Image © wikimedia user Primeromundo. Image released to public domain

As of now, all proposals are purely speculative – any sale of the building would require planning to relocate hundreds of state workers along with satisfying long-term retail agreements.

Read more about this story, here.

News via Chicago Tribune, Crain’s.

Chicago's Overlooked Postmodern Architecture

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Chicago Announces Controversial Plans to Replace Helmut Jahn’s Thompson Center with 115-Story Skyscraper " 26 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/804188/chicago-announces-controversial-plans-to-replace-helmut-jahns-thompson-center-with-115-story-skyscraper/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »