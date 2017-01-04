School Jean-Monnet / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architects + CDA Architectes

+14

Building Services Armor Ingenierie

Acoustics Acoustibel

Structural Engineer Espace Ingenierie

Cost Planning M2C

Sustainability Act Environnement More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. In cooperation with Colas Durand Architectes, Dietrich | Untertrifaller built this middle-school in Broons/Bretagne. 16 classrooms and 9 theme specific rooms as well as an entertaining area for after school activities provide spaces for 600 students.

The building itself is constructed with concrete and wood elements. The facade of the main floor is covered with the famous local stone, the two upper floors impress with a wood facade.