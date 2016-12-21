World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Paulo Martins
  6. 2016
  SH House / Paulo Martins

SH House / Paulo Martins

  • 02:00 - 21 December, 2016
SH House / Paulo Martins
SH House / Paulo Martins, © Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

© Ivo Tavares Studio © Ivo Tavares Studio © Ivo Tavares Studio Courtesy of Paulo Martins +47

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Established in only 35m2, this house with an useful floor area of 45 m2 is the perfect place for a weekend break.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

With the original outline, the only change was in the existing stairwells, through the usage of weathering steel e dimensioning its usage according to the visual weight in order to hierarchize the absence of mass. This way, it was possible to balance the whole building. 

Courtesy of Paulo Martins
Courtesy of Paulo Martins
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Floor Plan 01
Floor Plan 01

The house is divided in two floors, where the social room, placed in the ground floor, enjoys the direct relation with the outdoor areas, while the suite, located in the first floor, can be reached by indoor stairs used for storage and but also to separate the rooms.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The original outline was as important as the contemporary style added to the building. Clear colours and a minimalist language were used in order to maximize the bounds and give an idea of wider and open area.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Cite: "SH House / Paulo Martins" [SH House / Paulo Martins] 21 Dec 2016. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/801722/sh-house-paulo-martins/>

