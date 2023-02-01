Open Call: Tallinn Architecture Biennale 2024 Curatorial Competition

Save this picture! Courtesy of the Estonian Architecture Centre

The Estonian Centre for Architecture announces the curatorial competition of the seventh international Tallinn Architecture Biennale TAB 2024.

The Tallinn Architecture Biennale (TAB), organised by the Estonian Centre for Architecture (ECA), is an international architecture festival held since 2011. The festival contributes to creating and promoting a high-quality built environment by addressing timely issues, providing a platform for discussion, bringing together top players, delving into the present and future, and introducing local architectural culture. TAB’s programme offers events for the top of the field, young professionals just starting out in the field of architecture, and a broader audience of architecture enthusiasts

FULL CURATORIAL COMPETITION CONDITIONS

TAB aims to:

promote a high-quality built environment;

provide an international platform for Estonian architecture;

highlight new ways of thinking and create a vision in the field of architecture.

The main organiser of TAB is the Estonian Centre for Architecture (ECA). TAB 2024 takes place between September and November. It consists of a main programme curated by a team of curators and a separate satellite programme. The TAB 2024 curatorial competition aims to find the best theme for the seventh biennale and a team of curators to organise the event. The main events will reveal the curator’s ideas not only in architecture but in society at large. The best examples from the previous biennales are when all the main events are woven into a complementary whole.

The curator(s) of TAB 2024 will be expected to choose and flesh out a theme for the biennale, create and curate content, and bring in exhibition/symposium participants. ECA provides production support to the curators throughout the biennale.

PARTICIPATION

The curatorial competition is public and open to everyone. The team of curators should include at least one person who is well-versed in Estonian architecture and speaks Estonian. If the team participating in the competition does not have such a person, the ECA will help the curators find a suitable person after the conclusion of the curatorial competition.

The competition consists of two stages. For Stage I, the teams will submit a written entry, and for Stage II, they will present it orally to the jury. The jury may cancel Stage II if the winner can be determined in Stage I.

Questions can be submitted in Estonian or English; the competition entries must be in both Estonian and English. The deadline for submitting the written curatorial concept for the biennale is 4 April at 20:00 (Tallinn, Estonia). Competition entries must be submitted digitally to info@tab.ee.

The chairman, members, reserve members and experts of the jury are not allowed to participate in the competition. Participation is also prohibited for the author of the rules of the competition, individuals who have participated in the preparation of the competition or who have an advantage due to the preparation or organisation of the competition and/or who could influence the jury’s decisions. Close relatives of the mentioned persons (spouse, cohabiting partner, direct relatives in ascending and descending lines, sisters, brothers) and business partners of the chairman or members of the jury (i.e. persons who are shareholders in a company operating in the same field of activity as a jury member or chairman) are also not allowed to enter the competition.

SCHEDULE

The competition will take place between 30 January and 4 April 2023. The jury will invite the authors of up to five best entries to present their work to the jury in Stage II. Based on the presentations, the jury will determine the winner and two runners-up. The jury has the right to cancel the Stage II. The results of the competition and the jury’s final report will be announced on 27 April 2023 at the latest.

A virtual public briefing for TAB 2024 will be held on 14 February. The briefing will discuss TAB as an architecture festival and the rules of the curatorial competition in more detail; the thematic recommendations for the Tallinn vision competition will be introduced.

30 January Announcement of the competition

14 February at 4 pm (Tallinn time) briefing via Zoom together with TAB 2022 curator Areti Markopoulou. Join here.

4 April Deadline for submitting entries

12 April Results of Stage I

19 April Stage II, jury meets with the teams

27 April Publication of results

Questions and additional information:

Estonian Centre for Architecture, info@tab.ee

Download the information related to this open call here.