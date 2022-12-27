Priority Admissions Deadline to Jumpstart Scholarships Approaches January 15

As the holiday season approaches, so do college application deadlines. SCI-Arc’s priority deadline is January 15, 2023, at 11:59pm. All applicants that submit by the priority deadline will have their application reviewed for merit-based scholarship consideration.

Scholarships range from partial to full-tuition scholarship. It is advisable for anyone interested in attending SCI-Arc in the fall 2023 term to apply by the priority deadline. Students that apply after the priority deadline will have their application reviewed for admission on a rolling basis.

To learn more about available scholarships at SCI-Arc, please visit the scholarships page here.