Call for New York Architects: Consulting Services for the Zambian Permanent Mission to the UN in NYC

The Zambian Government through the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Zambia to the United Nations invites eligible consulting firms (consultants) to indicate their interest in providing consulting services for the proposed rehabilitation works of the official residence situated in Scarsdale, New York.

Main Objective of the Assignment

The overall objective of the services includes comprehensive building assessments and reports; contract drawings based on assessments reports; Bills of Quantities and Evaluation/recommendation of contract bids; site supervision; ensuring adherence to specifications; schedule; weekly progress reports; review of contractor’s payment requisitions.

Selection Method

The consulting firm will be selected using the Selection Based on Consultant Qualification Selection Methods (CQS) in accordance with the procedures set out in the Public Procurement Guidelines for the selection and Employment of Consultants dated January 2011, revised July 2022.

The Shortlisting Criteria

The following information will be required for the firm to be shortlisted;

Core business and years in business; Relevant experience of the firm in carrying out similar assignments; Technical and managerial capability of the firm relevant to the assignment; The Consultant should have a minimum educational qualification of Bachelor of Engineering in civil or equivalent with at least 5 years of field experience; Company Registration Certificate; Evidence of past assignments done in similar geographical areas including traceable references; Must be registered Engineer qualified to practice in New York State.

The duration period of the assignment will be twelve (12) months ensuring full consistency with the TORs referred to in this REOI.

Detailed Terms of Reference (TOR) for this assignment may be obtained From the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Zambia to the United Nations Reception area, from 09:30 hours to 16:30 hours.

Interested Firms must submit one (01 No.) Original and four (040 No.) Copies in a sealed envelope to the address below and must be deposited in the Tender Box clearly marked, "Consultancy Services for Request for Proposals for the provision of architectural, engineering, quantity surveying and supervision services for the proposed rehabilitation of the Official Residence in the New York" by 17th March, 2023 at 10:30 hours.

Permanent Representative,

Permanent Mission of the Republic of Zambia to the United Nations,

237 East, 52nd Street, New York, NY 10022

NEW YORK

Tel: 212 8885770

E-mail: un@grz.gov.zm

info@zambiamissionun.com