Call for Entries: Breaking Barriers - Expand Your Brand Into The Metaverse

When Facebook changed its name to Meta, millions of people began wondering, "What is the metaverse?"

Put simply, it's a virtual space where people can collaborate with one another and interact with places and things. It began gaining popularity amid the waves of COVID-19, meeting a need as the pandemic drew on. Today, it looks like the metaverse is set to become business as usual.

Expected to grow to USD 426.9 billion by 2027, the metaverse is a lucrative platform for brands to develop immersive experiences for consumers. Gaming companies such as Epic Games and Roblox have already hosted virtual events, and clothing retail giants Gucci and Nike have launched interactive experiences of their own.

However, the metaverse serves businesses in ways that go far beyond customer engagement – think job training, factory tours and transportation simulations, and the list goes on. The metaverse may seen like an interactive gaming experience at first glance, but this next-generation virtual environment is expanding to encompass work, social, leisure and even real estate opportunities. As a new concept, its difficult to determine what consumers expect from metaverse interactions. Brands are bulding entirely new customer experiences from the ground up.

This can all be very exciting for architects, designers and strategic minds that look beyond the traditional limits.

Competition objective

In this competition, the organizers want to see your creativity at its best. Imagine, without barriers, the virtual retail of the future, a 7-star metaverse hotel lobby, how an NFT exhibition would look like in a virtual museum room...Let the ideas flow.

The organizers are aware of the time constraints that these designs require. So, the competition is being launched as something experimental for those brave designers who want to explore this new virtual reality without hesitation.

While entering this new realm way seem like a daunting task, trial and error is the best way to become familiar with this environment.

Join the competition and win a scholarship for the IE School Diploma in Strategic Interior Design.

Prize

Winners of the competition BREAKING BARRIERS: Expand your Brand into the Metaverse will receive the following prizes:

First Prize:

One (1) 1st Prize will be awarded, consisting of admission to the IE Diploma in Strategic Interior Design for the 2023 academic year and a scholarship covering 40% of the program tuition fees.

Second Prizes:

Two (2) 2nd Prizes will be awarded consisting of admission to the IE Diploma in Strategic Interior Design for the 2023 academic year and a scholarship covering 20% of the program tuition fees.

Calendar

25 November: Competition Launch

27 January: Material submission - DEADLINE

15 February: WINNERS ANNOUNCEMENT

CALL FOR ENTRIES IS NOW OPEN!