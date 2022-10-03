Daring Cities 2022 is the first and only global, free virtual forum that furthers the exchange of knowledge, builds capacity, and elevates the voices of diverse stakeholders to accelerate multilevel action on the climate emergency.

At this week-long virtual event between 3-7 October, over 1000 government officials, civil servants, funders, academics, and young people will gather to know more, act better, and lead together to tackle the climate emergency.

Cities continue to report significant challenges in mobilizing finance for transformational climate action, especially in the Global South. As a result, many sessions at Daring Cities 2022 will focus on best practices and tools for innovative finance as a key to implementation.

Virtual workshops, networking opportunities and high-level dialogues will be focused on:

- Governance and Public Finance

- Public Private Partnerships

- Innovative Finance

- Resilience Finance

- Climate Justice Finance

Through this year’s focus on Climate Emergency Finance, Daring Cities 2022 will help you:

- “Know More” by focusing on engagement of local and regional governments in the global stocktake of the Paris Agreement

- “Act Better” by focusing on community and public engagement in the climate emergency as a contribution to the UNFCCC Action for Climate Empowerment agenda, and

- “Lead Together” by focusing on innovative climate finance and partnerships, including special virtual and in-person high-level dialogue as well as developing strategies towards COP27.

Daring Cities is designed to empower urban decision-makers – such as mayors, city councilors, administrators, and urban thought leaders, as well as national government representatives, researchers, technical staff, business leaders, civil society decision-makers and community organizers – to lead in the climate emergency.

FREE registration is now open!