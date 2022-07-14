Call for New York Architects: Design and Build for Zimbabwe UN Mission in NYC

The Permanent Mission of Zimbabwe to the United Nations in New York, in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works of Zimbabwe, has launched a call for submissions for the selection of consultancy firms to provide architectural consultancy services to the Permanent Mission of Zimbabwe for the supervision of demolition, design and construction of the Chancery in Manhattan, New York, as well as the design and supervision of construction of the Official Residence in the City of Rye, New York. The Government of Zimbabwe owns properties in New York City and the City of Rye and is therefore inviting local firms in New York with proven record to participate in the tender.

The call is therefore divided into two projects, both of which will require pre-tender site visits and pre-bid meetings:

Scope A (LOT 1 - EOI ZIM-NY 01/2022): Supervision of demolition, design and construction of the Chancery in Manhattan, New York



Pre-tender site visit: 25th of July 2022, 11:00am at 128 East 56th Street, Manhattan, New York,10022

Scope B (LOT 2 - EOI ZIM-NY 01/2022): Design and supervision of the construction of the Official Residency in the city of Rye, New York

Pre-tender site visit: 26th of July 2022, 11:00am at 167 Grandview Avenue, Rye, New York, 10580

The pre-bid meeting will take place on the 1st of August 2022 at 2:30pm at the Permanent Mission of Zimbabwe to the UN, 228 East 45th Street, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10017, USA.

All tenders will be issued electronically upon request, but must also be submitted in hard copies. Tenders for EOI ZIM-NY 01/2022 must be deposited into a tender box at the Reception at the Permanent Mission of Zimbabwe to the UN, 228 East 45th Street, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10017 USA, during Office hours from (09:30am to 4:30pm). On submission, tenders must be placed in a sealed envelope and be in triplicate and endorsed on the outside with the reference number and description of service and delivered by hand to the same address on or before 5 AUGUST 2022 at 11:00 am. Bids will be opened shortly after the closing of the tender on 5 August 2022.

Mandatory Requirements

Bidders/companies must attach/ensure the following on submission:

Company profile and registration documents (detailed requirements in expression of interest document). Completed unpriced Demolition Bill showing all activities to be done to enable successful and compliant demolitions. Schedule showing supervision fees, for the demolition, preliminary design, final design and supervision fees for the construction of the Chancery. Each Consultant to provide a list of 3 names of suggested contractors to be considered to demolish the Chancery., The suggested demolition Contractors should attend a compulsory site visit on 25th July 2022 at No. 128 East 56th Street, Manhattan, New York, 10022.

Further information and documents can be obtained at the above address during office hours (09:30am to 4:30pm) or can be obtained from A Masvutu (amasvutu@gmail.com,) Tapiwa Chiwara (tapiwachiwara3@gmail.com), Sheunesu Makura (ishemakura@yahoo.com), and copying zimnewyork@gmail.com.

The deadline for submissions is on the 5th of August 2022, before 11:00am EST. Late submissions will not be accepted.