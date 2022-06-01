Reinier De Graaf, Carlo Ratti, Dikkie Scipio Plus 40 Speakers to be Part of the Next Edition of LifeCycles

Lifecycles is a 3day festival of inspiration and innovation, focused on architecture, project and city development. A prime selection of forward-thinking innovators and experts will be presenting their experience and insights, with the aim of setting the agenda for the future. Taking place in Ghent (Belgium) end of September 2022.

More than 40 speakers will be presenting and discussing around six themes, accross 3 days and 3 stages. Topics selected for their relevance and importance for our future world.

Confirmed speakers so far include: Reinier De Graaf (OMA), Jennifer Keesmaat, Carlo Ratti (CRA), Dikkie Scipio (KAAN), Jan Wurm (Arup), Taro Okabe (Shigeru Ban), Hélène Chartier (C40), Arne Quinze, Chris Precht, James Ehrlich (Regen Villages), Arjan Dingste (UNStudio), Jacob Kurek (Henning Larsen), Oana Bogdan (Bogdan & Van Broeck), Sinus Lynge (Effekt) and many more.