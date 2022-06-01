We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Events
  3. Reinier De Graaf, Carlo Ratti, Dikkie Scipio Plus 40 Speakers to be Part of the Next Edition of LifeCycles

Reinier De Graaf, Carlo Ratti, Dikkie Scipio Plus 40 Speakers to be Part of the Next Edition of LifeCycles

Save this article
Reinier De Graaf, Carlo Ratti, Dikkie Scipio Plus 40 Speakers to be Part of the Next Edition of LifeCycles
Save this picture!

Lifecycles is a 3day festival of inspiration and innovation, focused on architecture, project and city development. A prime selection of forward-thinking innovators and experts will be presenting their experience and insights, with the aim of setting the agenda for the future. Taking place in Ghent (Belgium) end of September 2022.

More than 40 speakers will be presenting and discussing around six themes, accross 3 days and 3 stages. Topics selected for their relevance and importance for our future world.

Confirmed speakers so far include: Reinier De Graaf (OMA), Jennifer Keesmaat, Carlo Ratti (CRA), Dikkie Scipio (KAAN), Jan Wurm (Arup), Taro Okabe (Shigeru Ban), Hélène Chartier (C40), Arne Quinze, Chris Precht, James Ehrlich (Regen Villages), Arjan Dingste (UNStudio), Jacob Kurek (Henning Larsen), Oana Bogdan (Bogdan & Van Broeck), Sinus Lynge (Effekt) and many more.

#Tags

Events

This event was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit an event, please use our "Submit a Event" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Reinier De Graaf, Carlo Ratti, Dikkie Scipio Plus 40 Speakers to be Part of the Next Edition of LifeCycles" 01 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982946/lifecycles> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream