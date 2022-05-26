We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  3. Pave Your Career in Real Estate Development: An IE University Event

Pave Your Career in Real Estate Development: An IE University Event

Pave Your Career in Real Estate Development: An IE University Event
Courtesy of IE University
Traditionally, architects have been perceived as artistic individuals who create amazing designs but lack insight into the business, financial and investment aspect of development. However, an increasing number of professionals have broken the mould and have transitioned into Real Estate development and investment.

Next Tuesday 31st May 7pm CET, Flavio Tejada Director at ARUP and Director of the IE Master in Real Estate Development full-time, will explore the benefits and opportunities that await our students.

The Master in Real Estate Development explores the increasing relationship between real estate and the conscientious development of a city. Flavio Tejada with a large experience doing strategic urban projects all over the world, will be going over the master’s methodologies and strategic focus. We will look at the professional profiles that can benefit from doing this program and how we help them achieve their professional goals.

What should you expect from the event?

  • Practical info about our Master in Real Estate Development
  • Top tips for the applications process
  • Academic advice from our team
  • Info about financial support
  • Ghana Scholarship Presentation

Applying to a master’s degree can be daunting, so the team will available to answer any questions you may have and guide you through the process. We have limited places for this event, so please secure your place as soon as possible.

Courtesy of IE University
DATE AND TIME: Tue, May 31, 2022 7pm CEST - Online

SPEAKER: Flavio Tejada, Director at ARUP and Director of the IE Master in Real Estate Development

Join the conversation, no matter where you are in the world! Register here.

