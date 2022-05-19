Call For Entries: German Design Awards 2023 - Focus on Sustainable Design

Save this picture! Senior University von Joaquim Portela Arquitetos. Image Courtesy of German Design Council

International companies, designers, architects and agencies can now register for the German Design Awards 2023. The international awards from the German Design Council offers winners the opportunity for global publicity. They are proof of innovation capability and design expertise and demonstrate that the winners are well positioned and also able to differentiate themselves through sustainable design solutions. The registration deadline is 16 September 2022.

The German Design Awards exclusively honour projects that are leading the way in design. This is overseen by an international jury made up of leading figures from all disciplines of design. The winners of the awards gain visibility for their success and achieve access to networks, reach, an international presence and market opportunities. The awards ceremony in Frankfurt am Main in February 2023 will be one of the year’s biggest design events where international guests from various different industries will meet and converse. The winners of the “Gold” awards will also be showcased in an exhibition.

Save this picture! Forum am Deutzer Dom von Kastner Pichler Architekten. Image Courtesy of German Design Council

Award disciplines and categories

Honours will be given to the best work in the award disciplines “Excellent Product Design”, “Excellent Communications Design” and “Excellent Architecture”, with a focus on sustainable solutions in all categories.

Save this picture! Chalet Mimi, Oberlech am Arlberg von Biquadra GmbH. Image Courtesy of German Design Council

Sustainable Design Focus

Design plays a crucial role on the way to a sustainable society. Up to 80% of a product's environmental impact is decided in its design. The German Design Awards have set themselves the goal of promoting sustainable transformation from the perspective of design, because outstanding examples provide orientation for others.

Save this picture! Old Jaffa House 4 von Pitsou Kedem Architects. Image Courtesy of German Design Council

Responsibility

The German Design Council has committed itself to an ecologically sustainable way of working. On the one hand, this means that it makes the internal work processes more environmentally friendly and energy-saving. The German Design Council also works with sustainability initiatives such as the "New European Bauhaus", and training providers who offer training for the staff of the German Design Council and its member companies. As it would like to become even more involved in the future, the German Design Council has also made various adjustments for more sustainability at the German Design Awards.

Save this picture! Kindertagesstätte Wurzelaus von 12:43 Architekten. Image Courtesy of German Design Council

The awards

The German Design Awards are organised by the German Design Council and are among the world’s most renowned design awards. With roughly 4,500 entries from 63 countries, the German Design Awards 2022 again saw pleasing growth in international interest in the awards.

Save this picture! Nuvem von Slamp S.p.A.. Image Courtesy of German Design Council

Key dates at a glance

Registration at early-bird price: until 8 July 2022

Deadline for grant applications: 2 September 2022

Registration deadline: 16 September 2022

Jury meeting: 20 October 2022

Awards ceremony: February 2023

Information and announcement documents at: register.german-design-award.com

Save this picture! Open Suite von Elica spa. Image Courtesy of German Design Council

About the German Design Council

The German Design Council has been operating since 1953 as one of the world’s leading centres of expertise in communication and knowledge transfer within design, branding and innovation. It is part of the worldwide design community and has always contributed to the establishment of global exchange and networking thanks to its international offering, promotion of new talent and memberships. With events, conventions, competitions, jury meetings and expert committees, the German Design Council connects its members and numerous other international design and branding experts, fosters discourse and provides important stimulation for the global economy. More than 350 businesses currently count among its members.