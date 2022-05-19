Call For Entries: German Design Awards 2023 - Focus on Sustainable Design

International companies, designers, architects and agencies can now register for the German Design Awards 2023. The international awards from the German Design Council offers winners the opportunity for global publicity. They are proof of innovation capability and design expertise and demonstrate that the winners are well positioned and also able to differentiate themselves through sustainable design solutions. The registration deadline is 16 September 2022.
The German Design Awards exclusively honour projects that are leading the way in design. This is overseen by an international jury made up of leading figures from all disciplines of design. The winners of the awards gain visibility for their success and achieve access to networks, reach, an international presence and market opportunities. The awards ceremony in Frankfurt am Main in February 2023 will be one of the year’s biggest design events where international guests from various different industries will meet and converse. The winners of the “Gold” awards will also be showcased in an exhibition.
Award disciplines and categories
Honours will be given to the best work in the award disciplines “Excellent Product Design”, “Excellent Communications Design” and “Excellent Architecture”, with a focus on sustainable solutions in all categories.
Sustainable Design Focus
Design plays a crucial role on the way to a sustainable society. Up to 80% of a product's environmental impact is decided in its design. The German Design Awards have set themselves the goal of promoting sustainable transformation from the perspective of design, because outstanding examples provide orientation for others.
Responsibility
The German Design Council has committed itself to an ecologically sustainable way of working. On the one hand, this means that it makes the internal work processes more environmentally friendly and energy-saving. The German Design Council also works with sustainability initiatives such as the "New European Bauhaus", and training providers who offer training for the staff of the German Design Council and its member companies. As it would like to become even more involved in the future, the German Design Council has also made various adjustments for more sustainability at the German Design Awards.
The awards
The German Design Awards are organised by the German Design Council and are among the world’s most renowned design awards. With roughly 4,500 entries from 63 countries, the German Design Awards 2022 again saw pleasing growth in international interest in the awards.
Key dates at a glance
- Registration at early-bird price: until 8 July 2022
- Deadline for grant applications: 2 September 2022
- Registration deadline: 16 September 2022
- Jury meeting: 20 October 2022
- Awards ceremony: February 2023
- Information and announcement documents at: register.german-design-award.com
About the German Design Council
The German Design Council has been operating since 1953 as one of the world’s leading centres of expertise in communication and knowledge transfer within design, branding and innovation. It is part of the worldwide design community and has always contributed to the establishment of global exchange and networking thanks to its international offering, promotion of new talent and memberships. With events, conventions, competitions, jury meetings and expert committees, the German Design Council connects its members and numerous other international design and branding experts, fosters discourse and provides important stimulation for the global economy. More than 350 businesses currently count among its members.
