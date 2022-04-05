AXOR Futures: Long-lasting Design and Conscious Consumption

With the kick-off theme "Precious Space", the Hansgrohe Group's design brand AXOR launched its new, digital platform AXOR Futures on November 9, 2021. The event series highlights new developments in architecture and design by bringing together renowned experts from various fields for an inspiring exchange on avant-garde topics. "With AXOR Futures, we offer exclusive insights into new ways of thinking about societal influences on interior design. The first edition on the topic of 'Precious Space' was very well received by the global architecture and design community. This is another reason why we are very much looking forward to 'The Long View' on April 20," says Anke Sohn, Head of Global Brand Marketing AXOR.

The second AXOR Futures Edition addresses long-lasting design and conscious consumption. "Resources here on earth are finite, unlike the multitude of our ideas, desires and aspirations. This also means that our attitude towards design is changing. We want it to be meaningful and long-lasting. Our primary goal is to combine our outstanding designs with excellence in manufacturing and innovative technology to create products that last a lifetime. Promoting conscious consumption and long-lasting design is our contribution to a more sustainable world. And in this spirit, we have always designed beyond time and are entering into a new dialogue with creative minds from around the world," says Anke Sohn.

The digital event will take place at 10am CET and 4pm CET with the following guests in English: Anne Lise Kjaer (Futurist and Founder Kjaer Global), Chung-Yi Yang (Partner ACPV Architects Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel), Philippe Starck (Architect, Creator and AXOR Design Partner) and Rebecca Weigold (Team Leader Green Company Initiative, Hansgrohe Group).

Registration is requested: axor-design.com/axor-futures

