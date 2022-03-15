Roundtable: How to Run a Successful Architecture Firm?

Roundtable discussion along with Safdie Architects, Zweig Group, and WallaceLiu moderated by Sara Kolata, on How to run a successful architecture firm.
What is success in Architecture and how do you define it?
How do you strategize for growth?
How to create a business that reflects your values and works for you financially.
How to overcome obstacles and come out bigger on the other side?
Where?
On Archdaily FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/ArchDaily
Organisers Linkedin profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sarakolata/
The panel is promoting Disrupt Symposium keynote sessions by:
Chris Mulvey- Managing Partner and Sean Scensor- Partner at Safdie Architects titled: “COMPACT BIGNESS: HOW WE REALIZE MEGA-PROJECTS WITHOUT A MEGA-OFFICE”
Phil Keil- Principal & Director of Strategy, Zweig Group “LEAVING YOUR LEGACY: STRATEGIC PLANNING AND PURPOSE-DRIVEN LEADERSHIP” and Jee Liu from WallaceLiu "PEOPLE CULTURE: EQUALITY, INCLUSION AND DIVERSITY IN THE WORKPLACE"
TitleRoundtable: How to Run a Successful Architecture Firm?
TypePanel Discussion
Organizers
FromMarch 17, 2022 06:00 PM
UntilMarch 17, 2022 07:00 PM
VenueOnline