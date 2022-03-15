Roundtable: How to Run a Successful Architecture Firm?

Roundtable discussion along with Safdie Architects, Zweig Group, and WallaceLiu moderated by Sara Kolata, on How to run a successful architecture firm.

What is success in Architecture and how do you define it?

How do you strategize for growth?

How to create a business that reflects your values and works for you financially.

How to overcome obstacles and come out bigger on the other side?

Where?

On Archdaily FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/ArchDaily

Organisers Linkedin profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sarakolata/

The panel is promoting Disrupt Symposium keynote sessions by:

Chris Mulvey- Managing Partner and Sean Scensor- Partner at Safdie Architects titled: “COMPACT BIGNESS: HOW WE REALIZE MEGA-PROJECTS WITHOUT A MEGA-OFFICE”

Phil Keil- Principal & Director of Strategy, Zweig Group “LEAVING YOUR LEGACY: STRATEGIC PLANNING AND PURPOSE-DRIVEN LEADERSHIP” and Jee Liu from WallaceLiu "PEOPLE CULTURE: EQUALITY, INCLUSION AND DIVERSITY IN THE WORKPLACE"