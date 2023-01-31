Save this picture! Film Mosaic: Leave No One Behind global film competition

Participate in Copenhagen Architecture Festival’s global short film competition focusing on the UN's 'Leave No One Behind' agenda (LNOB).

SUBMIT HERE: https://www.cafx.dk/film-mosaic-2023/submit-your-film

1st prize: 2500€

2nd prize: 1500€

3rd prize: 1000€

We are asking for (max.) 3-minute-long films documenting sustainable, inclusive and non-discriminatory architectural or design solutions in an urban, residential or rural environment.

The winners will be invited to attend Copenhagen Architecture Festival taking place from 22. June - 9. July 2023 in parallel with the World Capital of Architecture and UIA World Congress. An international jury is set up to judge the films, comprising award winning filmmakers Békà & Lemoine, as well as award winning architect Anupama Kundoo.

BACKGROUND

The Leave No One Behind Agenda (LNOB) is the central, transforming promise in the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It represents the unequivocal commitment of all UN Member States to eradicate poverty in all its forms, end discrimination and exclusion, and reduce the inequalities and vulnerabilities that undermine the potential of humans and other living beings.

Discrimination persists in the design of the built environment, indoors, outdoors, public and private. This includes discrimination against socially, physically or mentally vulnerable or challenged groups based on gender, age, ethnicity, sexual orientation, limited mobility or income.

The Film Mosaic aims at documenting solutions to these forms of discrimination, creating an understanding of the diversity of the reality in which the LNOB agenda must be resolved, and generating new knowledge and insight about sustainable cities, residential areas, buildings, building materials, infrastructure, and other urban practices that promote the fight against inequality.

OUTCOME

The incoming films will result in a global Film Mosaic of everyday voices from different geographical and cultural contexts, available for researchers, educators, laymen and decision-makers during and after the competition. The Film Mosaic will be used as a powerful tool of impact during the UIA 2023 World Congress towards the many decision-makers gathered in Copenhagen then—and as the point of departure for a bigger impact campaign that can spread rings beyond 2023.