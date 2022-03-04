Global Design Agenda: Lighting Design Week

The latest installment of the mustn’t-miss Global Design Agenda – hosted by Architonic – is about to drop.

Kicking off on 7 March, viewers can expect expert insights on exemplary lighting planning and design, as well as musings on the role technology and innovation, have to play in relation to lighting in architectural practice from Swiss office Christ & Gantenbein, Dutch artist and trained architect Daan Roosegaarde, lighting-design grandee Bernhard Dessecker and Barcelona-based multidisciplinary practice External Reference. Illuminating stuff!