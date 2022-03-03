We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

STEVE EDGE DESIGN: Dress for the Party and the Party will Come to You

Our next Business of Design lecture in the series is coming soon! This time, we are honoured to welcome Steve Edge, Creative Director and Founder of the London-based, global branding agency specialising in Brand identity, Brand strategy and digital design & build, Steve Edge Design

Their work takes them all over the world. They have worked with robotics companies in LA, construction advisors in Tokyo, electric boat builders in Milan. They have even branded an expedition to the South Pole!

Steve says, “At the heart of any strong Brand is a strong story”. We will talk about their story. How did they become who they are today. How important is to differentiate yourself and being memorable. 

Join the conversation, no matter where you are in the world!

BUSINESS OF DESIGN SERIES

Dress for the party and the party will come to you 
By Steve Edge
Creative Director and Founder at Steve Edge Design

  • Date: March 10th, 2022 
  • Time: 6 pm CET
  • Location: Online

Register here.

Courtesy of IE School of Architecture and Design
Courtesy of IE School of Architecture and Design
Courtesy of IE School of Architecture and Design
Courtesy of IE School of Architecture and Design

