World
Final Call: Submit Your Design for the A' Design Awards 2022

Mercury by Peyman Kiani Falavarjani and Parisa Biriya. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & CompetitionPan'an Wetland by Mingcheng Yue. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & CompetitionHeito 1909 by ECG International Landscape Consultants. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & CompetitionScenic Path Along Guixeres by Batlle i Roig Arquitectura. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition+ 11

If you haven't done it already, this is the last call to submit your work in the 2022 A' Design Award Competition. The deadline for submission is on February 28th and the results will be announced to the public on May 1st. The international A' Design Awards give designers an opportunity to showcase their work to a global audience, whether you're a designer, architect, or innovator from any other design field. Among other design competitions and awards, the A' Design Award stands out for its exceptional scale with over 100 design categories.

Participating in the A' Design Award & Competition is a valuable experience. Award winners not only gain prestige, corporate reputation, and international recognition. In addition, they receive the award trophy, the annual yearbook, the certificate printed in a metal frame, and a free invitation to the gala night for two people at the awards ceremony. Winners are also guaranteed to be published via IDNN and DXGN Networks in more than 100 magazines and translated into more than 20 languages.

Contest categories include Industrial Design, Architecture Design, Product Design, Communication Design, Service Design, Fashion Design, among many others. Entries will be judged by a multidisciplinary international jury panel of renowned international designers, professors, entrepreneurs, journalists, and publishers.

The submission period for the A' Design Award ends on February 28, 2022. After the winners are announced on May 1, 2022, a selection of architecture-related winners will be featured in a post on ArchDaily. Read on for a selection of winners from previous years, specifically from the Urban and Landscape Planning categories.

Play Garden for Yuecheng Kindergarten Landscape Planning and Garden Design
Golden A' Design Award Winner for Landscape Planning and Garden Design Category in 2020

Play Garden for Yuecheng Kindergarten by Ecoland. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition
Cloud Building Landscape Design
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Landscape Planning and Garden Design Category in 2020

Cloud Building Landscape Design by Artbell. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition
Plot 140 Poly Guanggang Residential Landscape
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Landscape Planning and Garden Design Category in 2020

Plot 140 Poly Guanggang Residential Landscape by L and A Design. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition
Hongshan Lake Civil Park Landscape
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Landscape Planning and Garden Design Category in 2020

Hongshan Lake Civil Park by L and A Design. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition
Scenic Path Along Guixeres Landscape Recovery
Golden A' Design Award Winner for Urban Planning and Urban Design Category in 2020

Scenic Path Along Guixeres by Batlle i Roig Arquitectura. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition
Impression of Railway Park
Platinum A' Design Award Winner for Urban Planning and Urban Design Category in 2020

Impression of Railway by Ching-I Wu. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition
Heito 1909 Urban Park
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Urban Planning and Urban Design Category in 2020

Heito 1909 by ECG International Landscape Consultants. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition
Dingxin Tea Garden Commercial
A' Design Award Winner for Landscape Planning and Garden Design Category in 2020

Dingxin Tea Garden by Yiping Yu and Shuangwu He. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition
Pan'an Wetland Urban Park and Landscape Design
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Landscape Planning and Garden Design Category in 2020

Pan'an Wetland by Mingcheng Yue. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition
Mercury Hotel Garden
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Landscape Planning and Garden Design Category in 2020

Mercury by Peyman Kiani Falavarjani and Parisa Biriya. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition
Enroll your works here

Architecture Competitions

