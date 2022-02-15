Final Call: Submit Your Design for the A' Design Awards 2022

If you haven't done it already, this is the last call to submit your work in the 2022 A' Design Award Competition. The deadline for submission is on February 28th and the results will be announced to the public on May 1st. The international A' Design Awards give designers an opportunity to showcase their work to a global audience, whether you're a designer, architect, or innovator from any other design field. Among other design competitions and awards, the A' Design Award stands out for its exceptional scale with over 100 design categories.
Participating in the A' Design Award & Competition is a valuable experience. Award winners not only gain prestige, corporate reputation, and international recognition. In addition, they receive the award trophy, the annual yearbook, the certificate printed in a metal frame, and a free invitation to the gala night for two people at the awards ceremony. Winners are also guaranteed to be published via IDNN and DXGN Networks in more than 100 magazines and translated into more than 20 languages.
Contest categories include Industrial Design, Architecture Design, Product Design, Communication Design, Service Design, Fashion Design, among many others. Entries will be judged by a multidisciplinary international jury panel of renowned international designers, professors, entrepreneurs, journalists, and publishers.
The submission period for the A' Design Award ends on February 28, 2022. After the winners are announced on May 1, 2022, a selection of architecture-related winners will be featured in a post on ArchDaily. Read on for a selection of winners from previous years, specifically from the Urban and Landscape Planning categories.
Play Garden for Yuecheng Kindergarten Landscape Planning and Garden Design
Golden A' Design Award Winner for Landscape Planning and Garden Design Category in 2020
Cloud Building Landscape Design
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Landscape Planning and Garden Design Category in 2020
Plot 140 Poly Guanggang Residential Landscape
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Landscape Planning and Garden Design Category in 2020
Hongshan Lake Civil Park Landscape
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Landscape Planning and Garden Design Category in 2020
Scenic Path Along Guixeres Landscape Recovery
Golden A' Design Award Winner for Urban Planning and Urban Design Category in 2020
Impression of Railway Park
Platinum A' Design Award Winner for Urban Planning and Urban Design Category in 2020
Heito 1909 Urban Park
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Urban Planning and Urban Design Category in 2020
Dingxin Tea Garden Commercial
A' Design Award Winner for Landscape Planning and Garden Design Category in 2020
Pan'an Wetland Urban Park and Landscape Design
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Landscape Planning and Garden Design Category in 2020
Mercury Hotel Garden
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Landscape Planning and Garden Design Category in 2020