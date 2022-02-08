We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

A' Design Awards & Competition: Call for Entries

With more than 100 categories, the A' Design Award and Competition is the most important design competition in the world. It rewards the best designs, design concepts, products, and services, whether at the concept stage, prototype, or as finished products. By highlighting and promoting good design, the A' Design Award not only gives tremendous visibility to winning projects but at the same time supports global design culture, creating incentives for entrants to submit superior designs for a better future.

The deadline for submission is February 28, 2022 and the results will be announced to the public on May 1. Register, nominate, or submit your design here, and find more information below.

5XL Shiny Gold Trophy. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition
Through an initial anonymous vote, all entries will be judged by different experts from around the world, including academics, professionals, and members of the media. The categories evaluated include, among many others, Industrial Design, Architecture and Interior Design, Furniture Design, Landscaping, and Project Design and Lighting Products.

Award winners will receive a number of benefits including a 3D printed metal trophy, winners handbook, annual yearbook, printed certificate, a place in the winner's exhibit, and invitations to the gala evening event. In addition, it will be included in the World Design Ranking and will be published in more than 20 languages.

The submission period for the A' Design Award ends on February 28, 2022. After the winners are announced on May 1, 2022, a selection of architecture-related winners will be featured in a post on ArchDaily. Read on for a selection of winners from previous years.

Meiyuan Pavilion by THAD
Iron A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure

Meiyuan Pavilion Checkpoint by THAD. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition
Memoria Chair by Sergio Sesmero
Golden A' Design Award Winner for Furniture Design Category in 2020

Memoria Chair by Sergio Sesmero. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition
Wandering in the Woods Kindergarten by L and M Design Lab
Platinum A' Design Award Winner for Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category in 2020 - 2021

Wandering in the Woods Kindergarten by L and M Design Lab. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition
Daruma International by Moriyuki Ochiai Architects
Silver A' Design Award Winner for Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category in 2020 - 2021

Daruma International by Moriyuki Ochiai Architects. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition
Ningbo Bauhinia Business Center Office by Andy Leung
Bronze A' Design Award 2021 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

Ningbo Bauhinia Business Center Office by Andy Leung. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition
Cifi Yst Cyf by Weimo Feng
Golden A' Design Award Winner for Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category in 2020 - 2021

Cifi Yst Cyf Sales Center by Weimo Feng. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition
Mountain House in Mist Book Villa by Lin Chen
Gold A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure

Mountain House in Mist Book Villa by Lin Chen. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition
Cornnie Corner Seating by Wen-Hsin Tu
Golden A' Design Award Winner for Furniture Design Category in 2020

Cornnie Corner Seating by Wen-Hsin Tu. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition
The Smell of Book by YLH Design
Golden A' Design Award Winner for Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category in 2020 - 2021

The Smell of Book by YLH Design. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition
The Nature Gradation Private House by Yasuyuki Kitamura
Bronze A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure

The Nature Gradation Private House by Yasuyuki Kitamura. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition
