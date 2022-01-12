Book Launch by Jan Knikker, MVRDV at IE School of Achitecture and Design

Save this picture! Courtesy of IE School of Architecture and Design

For the first time ever, IE School of Architecture and Design opens its doors to the public for a very special talk by Jan Knikker. He is Partner and Director of Strategy at MVRDV, the internationally renowned architecture studio based in Rotterdam and known for its award-winning projects such as Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen, Tianjin Binhai Library and Moscow's Silhouette.

The talk, How to Win Work, kicks off IE School of Architecture and Design's 2021 Business of Design lecture series, where Jan Knikker will share insights and anecdotes from his new book, ‘How To Win Work: The architect's guide to business development and marketing’ (RIBA Publishing, 2021).

According to Jan Knikker, "the relationship between successful architects and the media is essential and symbiotic," and his talk will explore all aspects of promotion, press, and business development, as well as sharing practical tips and sharp insights gleaned from a wide variety of architects working in multinational practices and smaller architecture offices.

DATE AND TIME: Thu, Jan 20, 2022 6pm CEST - Online

