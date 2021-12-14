Call for Entries:「Beyond YUE｜Jianhu Revival」Shaoxing Jianhu Planning and Design Competition

Jianhu (Jian Lake) acts as a cultural landmark and witnesses the development of the times, transcending itself unremittingly.

Under the background of a new era, we would like to invite global planners, architects, and designers，hereby to submit your “transcending” proposals along the lakeshore, thus to create a revived, prosperous Jianhu that transcends time and space, transcends imagination, carries and reveals the super Yue culture, and goes beyond it!

Competition Name

「Beyond YUE｜Jianhu Revival」Shaoxing Jianhu Planning and Design Competition

Project Location

The project is located in the middle of Keqiao District, Shaoxing City, Zhejiang Province, across both banks of Jianhu. It is an important part of Keqiao's urban area.

In the Master Urban Spatial Planning of Keqiao District During the 14th Five-Year Plan Period released in 2021, both sides of Jianhu are deemed as a dual-functional area characterized by "Middle City" and "South Garden".

Save this picture! Location of The Project Site in Yangtze River Dealt, China. Image Courtesy of CA Group

Save this picture! Location of The Project Site in Keqiao District, Shaoxing City. Image Courtesy of CA Group

Project Background

Jianhu is the mother lake of Yue region. It is one of the oldest water conservancy projects in China, an important communication belt of the road of Tang poetry in eastern Zhejiang, as well as the source of Shaoxing rice wine.

Nowadays, Jianhu has its essence lie in Jianhu Tourist Resort. With profound history, it is also the core development section of Keqiao District, Shaoxing. How to make use of the existing space, respect the spirit of Jianhu, transform Jianhu into a city brand and symbol with various interfaces, and depict the common picture of "Jianhu Revival". It is a “transcending” issue, and also embodies the "wisdom of new city operation" in the era of ecological civilization and cultural confidence, providing us with an opportunity to create a new development mode of Chinese cultural landmarks in urban development in the new era.

Competition Content

The competition includes two sections, which are conceptual planning and urban design.

Conceptual Planning

Scope: It is located in Jianhu Tourist Resort, adopts Jianhu as the core and is 12.6 kilometers long from east to west, with a site area of about 35.4 square kilometers. It covers two characteristic towns—Rice Wine Town and Cool Wow Town; 4 AAAA National Tourist Attractions—Keyan Scenic Area, Daxianglin · Tusita Scenic Area, Qiaobo Ice & Snow World and Oriental Neverland; traditional villages such as Sanjia Village, Hutang Village, Binshe Village, etc.; plenty of significant sightseeing spots like Mazhen Memorial Museum; as well as 10 areas—"Jianhu Origin Exploration", "Ancient Wine New Songs", "Yue Dream Island", "Poetry Frontier", "Dynamic Lake & Mountain", "Glorious Keyan", "Haishan Show", "Art Woven Keqiao", "Xianglin Realm", "Future Watercity" (please refer to the General Planning Brief Version).

Requirements: The planning shall respect the connotation of Jianhu, coordinate the relationship between landscape & city, cultural heritage & modern industry, tourism & citizen life, and build a Jianhu space with "Beyond YUE" ecological vitality, cultural tension and industrial power coupling. It is necessary to put forward an overall planning concept at the macro level, construct the spatial development mode, implement the overall space guidance, create a public open space, build a diversified transportation system and propose the overall implementation scheme.

Save this picture! Scope of Conceptual Planning. Image Courtesy of CA Group

Urban Design

Scope: 5 core areas (compulsory) + 3 other areas (random draw), with a total area of 15.0 square kilometers. Core areas include "Jianhu Origin Exploration", "Ancient Wine New Songs", "Yue Dream Island", "Poetry Frontier", "Dynamic Lake & Mountain", covering a total area of 9.79 square kilometers. Other areas include "Glorious Keyan", "Haishan Show", and "Art Woven Keqiao". The shortlisted applicants shall select by random draw one of the three areas to design.

Requirements: Follow the positioning of each area, carry out urban design and shape the cultural space and features for each area. Specifically, it includes the refinement of the functional format of each area, design of spatial form, and improvement of public open spaces; At the same time, to manifest the characteristics of Jianhu, in combination with the needs of spatial layout and landscape shaping, a site should be selected to carry out the concept design of "The Jianhu Eye" as the gateway landmark building (please refer to the Technical Brief for work requirements).

Save this picture! Scope of Urban Design. Image Courtesy of CA Group

Schedule

First Stage: Public registration, qualification review, and short-listing stage of proposals

2021.11.01 Pre-announcement

2021.12.08 Official Announcement

2022.01.11 Competition Launch Conference and Jianhu Site Survey

2022.02.18 16:00 Registration Deadline
Competition concept proposal and prequalification submission end

Competition concept proposal and prequalification submission end

2022.02.25 Competition Concept Proposal and Prequalification Review Meeting (Shaoxing, Jianhu)
Determine 6 shortlists to enter the formal scheme stage

Determine 6 shortlists to enter the formal scheme stage

2022.02.26 Announce 6 shortlist members
Shortlist members sign the Participation Confirmation Letter
Organizer provides detailed basic design information

Shortlist members sign the Participation Confirmation Letter

Organizer provides detailed basic design information

Second Stage: The submission of conceptual planning & urban design and competition review stage

2022.03.09 The Formal Scheme Conference (Shaoxing, Jianhu)

Q&A on-site and conduct site surveys

2022.05.09 Deliverables Submission Deadline (Electronic version)

Deliverables Submission Deadline (Electronic version) 2022.05.11 Submit deliverables (hardcopy)

On-site lottery for presentation order (Shaoxing, Jianhu)

2022.05.12 Final Outcomes Review Session (Shaoxing, Jianhu)

Final Outcomes Review Session (Shaoxing, Jianhu) 2022.05.13 Award Ceremony and City Forum (Shaoxing, Jianhu)

Note: The above time is subject to Beijing time, the organizer reserves the right to adjust the schedule.

Jury Panel

ZHENG Shiling

Academician of Chinese Academy of Sciences

Academician of the French Academy of Architecture

CUI Kai

Academician of Chinese Academy of Sciences

Chief Architect of CADI

SUN Jiwei

Consultant Professor of CAUP, Tongji University

Former Deputy Secretary-General of Shanghai Municipal People's Government

Former Director of Shanghai Urban Planning and Land Resource Administration Bureau

ZHOU Jian

Dean of TJUPDI

Professor of CAUP, Tongji University

Michael Grove

Chair of Landscape Architecture

Civil Engineering & Ecology of SASAKI

Vice President of Development at the Landscape Architecture Foundation

MA Weidong

Initiating Founder of IAM

Director of a+u (Architecture and Urbanism) Japan

Prizes

The total bonus pool is up to RMB 9.5 million (incl. GST), with 6 finalists including:

1 First Prize: award RMB 3,000,000 (incl. GST)

1 Second Prize: award RMB 2,000,000 (incl. GST)

1 Third Prize: award RMB 1,500,000 (incl. GST)

3 Finalist Award: each award RMB 1,000,000 (incl. GST)

The first prize winner will gain the priority to subsequent deepen the related planning and design of Jianhu.

10 Most Popular Award： In order to encourage diversity，A public vote will be conducted on the submitted works out of the 10 finalists. The highest 10 voted work will receive the Most Popular Award and a special 「Beyond · YUE」 prize as well as a certificate will be awarded by the organizer.

Qualification

All contestants with relevant design experience (independent legal entity, consortium, individual) globally can register for the competition. One consortium shall consist of no more than 3 members, and each party of the consortium is not allowed to take part in the competition separately in its own name or by composing a consortium with other design institutions.

Registration

If you are interested in participating in this competition, please register at the official website: https://www.onetenth.cn/cn/competitionDetail/Jianhu



Details of the competition can be downloaded after registration.

