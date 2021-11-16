Pre-Announcement: "Beyond YUE｜Jianhu Revival", Shaoxing Jianhu Planning and Design Competition Coming Soon!

Save this picture! Courtesy of Shaoxing Jianhu Planning and Design Competition

Jianhu (Jian Lake) is the origin of local Yue civilization. It has witnessed the vitality and development of the city for thousands of years. Sitting at the junction between the Keqiao urban zone and Kuaiji Mountain landscape, it features a unique blended context of “mountain, lake, city and farmland”, and also a number of beautiful humanistic stories. Today, under Keqiao's development positioning—the "International Textile Capital", Jianhu is opening up and embracing creativity altogether.

Under the background of a new era, we would like to invite global planners, architects, and designers hereby to submit your “transcending” proposals along the lakeshore, thus creating a revived, prosperous Jianhu that transcends time and space, transcends imagination, carries, and reveals the super Yue culture, and goes beyond it!

Save this picture! Overall Features of Jianhu. Image © Jianhu Tourist Resort Management Committee and Chinese National Geography

Competition Name

「Beyond YUE｜Jianhu Revival」Shaoxing Jianhu Planning and Design Competition

Project Location

Jianhu and both banks, Keqiao District, Shaoxing City, Zhejiang Province, China

Project Background

Born in Han Dynasty, Jianhu is a vivid practice of the “King Yu flood control” spirit. It has witnessed the convergence of mountains and seas in prehistoric times and the pioneering creation of the ancient Yue ethnic group. Its poetry culture arose in Tang Dynasty, and more than a thousand of glorious poems such as "Walking at the Shanyin trail is like roaming on a mirror", "People living in Six Dynasties were not attracted by the West Lake ever" have portrayed the endless charms of it. Also, since the ancient time, Jianhu has been the only water source of the globally famous Shaoxing rice wine—it is an epitome of the local profound wisdom, emotions, stories, and lifestyles.

Today, Jianhu represents multiple important interfaces including ecological network, historical genealogy, urban function, human life, industrial iteration, and tourism. The future of Jianhu is not only about the prosperity of a local water resource, but also the link of spirit in Yue Region from ancient times till now, as well as the exploration of ecological civilization community by planners, architects, and designers.

Save this picture! Keyan Scenic Area. Image © Jianhu Tourist Resort Management Committee and Chinese National Geography

Save this picture! The Ancient Towpaths. Image © Jianhu Tourist Resort Management Committee and Chinese National Geography

Save this picture! Daxianglin · Tusita Scenic Area. Image © Jianhu Tourist Resort Management Committee and Chinese National Geography

Save this picture! Lu Town at Night. Image © Jianhu Tourist Resort Management Committee and Chinese National Geography

Save this picture! Water Village Opera. Image © Jianhu Tourist Resort Management Committee and Chinese National Geography

Save this picture! Boat on Jianhu. Image © Jianhu Tourist Resort Management Committee and Chinese National Geography

Competition Scope & Design Brief

The competition includes two sections, which are conceptual planning and urban design.

1. Conceptual Planning

Scope: It is located in Jianhu Tourist Resort, adopts Jianhu as the core and is 12.6 kilometers long from east to west, with a site area of about 36.1 square kilometers. It covers two provincial characteristic towns; including Rice Wine Town and Cool Wow Town, AAAA National Tourist Attractions including Keyan Scenic Area, Daxianglin · Tusita Scenic Area, Qiaobo Ice and Snow World and Oriental Neverland, and the traditional villages including Sanjia Village, Hutang Village, and Binshe Village, etc., as well as plenty of significant sightseeing spots including Mazhen Memorial Museum.

Requirements: Focus on the landscape gene and Yue culture rooted in Jianhu, attach the great significance to the continuity of Jianhu cultural context, and construct Jianhu space with the Yue culture charms of new era and ecological civilization potentials. Put forward the overall planning concept from the macro level, implement the overall spatial guidance, create public open spaces, build a diversified transportation system, and propose the overall implementation plan.

Save this picture! Scope of Conceptual Planning. Image Courtesy of Shaoxing Jianhu Planning and Design Competition

2. Urban Design

Scope: Eight major areas including Jianhu Source Exploration, Ancient Wine New Songs, Haishan Spacetime, Yue Dream Island, Art Woven Keqiao, Poetry Frontier, Dynamic Lake & Mountain, Glorious Keyan, with the total site area of about 14.6 square kilometers.

Requirements: Follow the positioning of each area, carry out urban design and shape the cultural space and features for each area. Specifically, it includes the refinement of the functional format of each area, design of spatial form, and improvement of public open spaces; At the same time, to manifest the characteristics of Jianhu, in combination with the needs of spatial layout and landscape shaping, a site should be selected to carry out the concept design of "The Jianhu Eye" as the gateway landmark building.

Save this picture! Scope of Urban Design. Image Courtesy of Shaoxing Jianhu Planning and Design Competition

Competition Schedule

The competition consists of two stages:

The first stage is the short-listing stage for public registration & qualification review and selection of proposals, from early December 2021 to mid-February 2022 ;

; The second stage is the submission of conceptual planning & urban design and competition review, from early March 2022 to late April 2022.

Jury Panel

ZHENG Shiling

Academician of Chinese Academy of Sciences; Academician of the French Academy of Architecture

CUI Kai

Academician of Chinese Academy of Sciences; Chief Architect of CADI

SUN Jiwei

Consultant Professor of CAUP, Tongji University; Former Deputy Secretary-General of Shanghai Municipal People's Government; Former Director of Shanghai Urban Planning and Land Resource Administration Bureau

ZHOU Jian

Dean of TJUPDI; Professor of CAUP, Tongji University

Michael Grove

Chair of Landscape Architecture, Civil Engineering & Ecology of SASAKI; Vice President of Development at the Landscape Architecture Foundation

MA Weidong

Founder of IAM; Executive of a+u (Architecture and Urbanism)

Stay tuned for more heavyweight judges！

Prizes

The total bonus pool is up to RMB 9.5 million (incl. GST), with 6 finalists including:

1 First Prize: award RMB 3,000,000 (incl. GST)

1 Second Prize: award RMB 2,000,000 (incl. GST)

1 Third Prize: award RMB 1,500,000 (incl. GST)

3 Finalist Award: each award RMB 1,000,000 (incl. GST)

The winner of the competition will have the priority in the subsequent Shaoxing Jianhu conceptual planning and urban design of relevant plots, participating in the creation and implementation of Jianhu Revival.

Organization

Organizer: People's Government of Keqiao District, Shaoxing City, Zhejiang Province

Contractor: Jianhu Tourist Resort Management Committee, Keqiao District, Shaoxing City, Zhejiang Province

Co-organizer: One-tenth Art Company

Qualification

In the open registration stage, all contestants with relevant design experience (independent legal entity, consortium, individual) globally can register for the competition. One consortium shall consist of no more than 3 members, and each party of the consortium is not allowed to take part in the competition separately in its own name or by composing a consortium with other design institutions.

Registration

The formal registration will start in early December 2021. Interested design institutions are welcome to scan the code to submit the pre-registration information, and pay close attention to the upcoming competition information.

Contact Us

Please scan the codes to get the follow-up information

Email

competition@onetenth.cn

