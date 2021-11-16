Festival Days of Oris 21

Days of Oris is an international architectural festival organized by Oris House of Architecture, held since 2001. Every year, it gathers more than 2000 participants – architects and professionals from the related fields. So far, more than 300 leading experts and speakers from all over the world have participated in the Festival.

This year's Days of Oris 21 Festival will be held LIVE 20 – 21 November 2021 at the Vatroslav Lisinski Concert Hall in Zagreb, Croatia.

The programme will start on 20 November at 10 a.m. The Festival will also be available on an ONLINE platform, where all lectures and events from the Lisinski Hall (apart from the lecture by architect Olgiati) will be streamed live and remain on view after the event.

Days of Oris 21 Festival will be streamed on 20 November starting at 10 a.m. and be available on the platform for the next 72 hours, until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, 23 November.

SPEAKERS:

Tadao Ando (Japan) *** - lecture on the renovation of the Paris Bourse de Commerce;

Bernardo Bader (Austria) ** - winner of the Mies Van der Rohe Award, Aga Khan and Piranesi Award;

Donna van Milligen Bielke (Netherlands) ** - an upcoming star, winner of the Prix de Rome Architecture 2014;

Marko Brajović (Brazil) ** - founder of the Atelier Marko Brajović;

Vedran Pedišić & Erick Velasco Farrera (Croatia, Mexico) ** - founders of the interdisciplinary architectural office SANGRAD+AVP;

Carlos & Borja Ferrater (Spain) ** - founders of the Office of Architecture in Barcelona (OAB);

Martin Josephy (Switzerland) ** - chief curator of the archive and Louis Barragan Foundation;

Valerio Olgiati (Switzerland) * - winner of the Oris Award for an outstanding contribution to architecture 2021;

Marjan Pipenbaher (Slovenia) ** - Chief designer of the Pelješac bridge;

Jeroslav Šegedin (Croatia) ** - Pelješac Bridge Project Manager;

Boonserm Premthada (Thailand) *** - award-winning architect and founder of the Bangkok Project Studio;

Álvaro Siza (Portugal) *** - winner of the Pritzker Prize presenting his finished project of the Miljana chapel;

Martha Thorne (Spain) ** - executive director of the Pritzker Architecture Prize (2005 - 2021) and Dean of IE School of Architecture and Design in Madrid;

Rok Žnidaršič (Slovenia) ** - award-winning architect and founder of the MEDPROSTOR architectural office;

Emilio Marín (Chile) ** - curator of the Chilean pavilion at the 17th Venice Architecture Biennale.

Moderators: Mia Roth Čerina, Maroje Mrduljaš and Dinko Peračić.

Visitors of the Days of Oris 21 Festival and online viewers will have the opportunity to watch the Beka & Lemoine film Tokyo Ride following one of the most celebrated Japanese architect Ryue Nishizawa in his vintage Alfa Rome as he wanders the streets of Tokyo **

ORIS X4 discussion panels: CITIES AND SPACES OF URBAN LIFE BEYOND COVID 19 are also available online ***

Moderators of the panels are Maroje Mrduljaš, Tigran Haas and Srećko Horvat with Saskia Sassen, Edward Glaeser, Luka Korlaet, Janez Koželj, Renata Ávila, Boris Buden, Franco Berardi Bifo, Valentina Gulin Zrnić, Ognjen Brborović and Julian Agyeman.

On the occasion of the Days of Oris 21 Festival, an exhibition by Rok Žnidaršič Medprostor and Time-In-Between will be opened on 19 November in the Oris House of architecture.

* live / ** live + online / *** recorded lecture

Lectures will be in English.

Patrons:

Ministry of Culture and Media, City of Zagreb, Museum of Contemporary Art Zagreb

Austrian Cultural Forum, Re-Focus Austria, Embassy of Brazil in Zagreb, Netherlands Embassy in Zagreb, Embassy of Spain in Croatia, Embassy of Switzerland in Croatia

For more information on the Festival and registration fees visit www.daysoforis.com