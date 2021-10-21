2021-22 Wood Design & Building Awards: Call for Submissions

Save this picture! Oregon State University Forest Science Complex. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

The Wood Design & Building Awards program recognizes design teams that are passionate about celebrating wood as a safe, strong, and sophisticated building material. Projects submitted to the Wood Design & Building Awards program are accepted from Canada, US, and internationally, adding value to the diversity of wood building application examples.

Save this picture! Bar U Ranch Work Horse Barn. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Entries should consist of building projects that show a wide range of wood product applications and demonstrate an understanding of the special qualities of wood, such as strength, durability, beauty, and cost-effectiveness.

2021 Categories

Non-residential

Residential

Architectural Interiors

Remodeled

International Building

Other

Save this picture! Catalyst Building. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Save this picture! Patinoire du Parc des Saphirs. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Winning projects of the Wood Design & Building Awards program are featured in the prestigious Wood Design Awards book – Celebrating Excellence in Wood Architecture. This coveted publication is designed to inspire design and construction teams to explore the realm of possibilities of wood for their next projects.

A jury of prominent architects from Canada and the U.S. reviews the submissions based on various considerations such as creativity, appropriate use of wood materials in satisfying clients’ building and site requirements, and innovative design.

Save this picture! Natural Library in Zheshui Village. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Early Bird Deadline: November 30 th , 2021

Submission deadline: January 14th, 2022

Thank you to our sponsors for their ongoing support - Sustainable Forestry Initiative, Real Cedar, Sansin, Wood Preservation Canada, Wood WORKS! program and the Canadian Wood Council.

Save this picture! Thaden School Bike Barn. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Save this picture! The Roger Bacon Bridge. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

For more information and to submit your project(s): wooddesignawards.com

