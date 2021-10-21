2021-22 Wood Design & Building Awards: Call for Submissions

The Wood Design & Building Awards program recognizes design teams that are passionate about celebrating wood as a safe, strong, and sophisticated building material. Projects submitted to the Wood Design & Building Awards program are accepted from Canada, US, and internationally, adding value to the diversity of wood building application examples.
Entries should consist of building projects that show a wide range of wood product applications and demonstrate an understanding of the special qualities of wood, such as strength, durability, beauty, and cost-effectiveness.
2021 Categories
- Non-residential
- Residential
- Architectural Interiors
- Remodeled
- International Building
- Other
Winning projects of the Wood Design & Building Awards program are featured in the prestigious Wood Design Awards book – Celebrating Excellence in Wood Architecture. This coveted publication is designed to inspire design and construction teams to explore the realm of possibilities of wood for their next projects.
A jury of prominent architects from Canada and the U.S. reviews the submissions based on various considerations such as creativity, appropriate use of wood materials in satisfying clients’ building and site requirements, and innovative design.
- Early Bird Deadline: November 30th, 2021
- Submission deadline: January 14th, 2022
Thank you to our sponsors for their ongoing support - Sustainable Forestry Initiative, Real Cedar, Sansin, Wood Preservation Canada, Wood WORKS! program and the Canadian Wood Council.
For more information and to submit your project(s): wooddesignawards.com
Stay connected! @WoodDesignAward