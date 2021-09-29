ALLPLAN Invites AEC Professionals to its Virtual Global Summit 2021

ALLPLAN warmly invites architects and other professionals from the AEC industry to its virtual event - "Build the Future – ALLPLAN Global Summit", taking place from 20-21 October.

With over 40 online sessions already scheduled, including industry insights from keynote speakers, the latest product innovations in Allplan 2022, and exciting customer project presentations, it is the perfect opportunity to update knowledge and learn more about new AEC industry trends.

What drives the AEC industry and what will digital building look like in the future? These questions and many more will be addressed in ALLPLAN’s first virtual global English language event. Access to this online event is free of charge. Register now.

Prepare for the future with Allplan

ALLPLAN supports architects, engineers, precast planners, and contractors to future-proof their position with regard to the digital transformation of the AEC industry.

At the virtual "BUILD THE FUTURE - ALLPLAN Global Summit" attendees will learn from experienced industry experts about where the AEC journey is heading, about ALLPLAN’s single platform strategy and how the upcoming version Allplan 2022 will support users in everyday work.

ALLPLAN is a global provider of BIM design software for the AEC industry. They address the entire “Design to Build” process from first architectural concept to final detailed design for construction. Allplan users create deliverables of the highest quality and level of detail thanks to lean workflows. ALLPLAN offers integrated cloud technology to support federated multi-disciplinary workflows on building and civil engineering projects.

Allplan AEC 2022 – Buildability at its best

Buildability for construction implementation is increasingly playing a central role. This practical approach means that a structure not only looks good in the 3D model but can also be built efficiently. That is, without wasting materials, time or money. Amongst other things, this requires open, collaborative workflows throughout the project from design to build. The upcoming version - Allplan AEC 2022 supports this process by seamlessly meshing the workflows of all design stakeholders in a single platform.

"Enabling our customers to optimize their projects for efficiency from inception to construction is the focus of our 'Design to Build' corporate strategy," explains Dr. Detlef Schneider, CEO of ALLPLAN. "At our virtual Global Summit, we will be bringing architects, engineers, manufacturers, and general contractors together for online networking opportunities and to inform them about the latest trends. This is how we are helping them to prepare for a successful future."

“At ALLPLAN, we support data-driven decision-making, as it helps the industry to make more informed decisions and deliver better building outcomes,” explains Senior Vice President of Product Management Kevin Lea. “The ethos of buildability, together with the right software tools, can optimize construction methods, reduce costs, and save time,” he continues.

Agenda – over 40 online sessions!

Day 1: Industry Overview and Online Networking

The first day is all about the latest industry trends, the impact of digitalization, and how ALLPLAN’s solutions can help AEC professionals to deliver more successful projects today and for the future. ALLPLAN will share insights about the company, product strategy and what lies ahead. Industry experts will present trends about the state of digitalization in the construction industry. Why not submit your question to the expert panel or join the online networking session?

Day 2: In-depth Breakout Sessions

The second day will provide four parallel streams, covering the lifecycle from the first concept to the construction site – through more than 30 online sessions covering solutions for different disciplines and demonstrating how tasks can be overcome with the latest tools, tips, and techniques. Just some of the sessions on architectural themes include - advanced modeling techniques, visualizing and presenting projects convincingly, visual scripting, from point cloud to model, and advanced quantity take-off for better project certainty. Additionally, there will be a series of sessions about BIM and how to better collaborate in design and construction projects.

More information about this virtual event and registration details can be found here.