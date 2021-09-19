Masterclass: Investing in Net Zero and the Changing Shape of Property & Place

Save this picture! Courtesy of IE School of Architecture and Design

We would like to invite you to our second event in collaboration with The Developer UK, a publication for enlightened real estate developers working in the private and public sector along with their investors, local government, architects, placemakers and project teams.

In this occasion, we invited Alexandra Notay, Placemaking & Investment Director, PfP Capital, on investing in net zero and the changing shape of property in place, and hosted by Martha Thorne, Dean, IE School of Architecture and Design, and chair Christine Murray, Director of Festival of Place and founder of The Developer.

Alexandra Notay is an internationally recognised expert on build to rent, placemaking, and sustainable urban development, with 16 years’ strategic advisory and investment experience to government, private sector, and third sector organisations across four continents. She is a published author and editor of over 30 books and reports on real estate including the ULI UK Best Practice Guide on Build to Rent (2014, 2016).

Notay is a vice-chair of the ULI UK Residential Council, chair of the BPF sub-committee on residential ESG, serves on the BPF Build to Rent Committee, and is an Associate Member of CREFC Europe. She is also a non-executive director of Essensys plc, Sound Diplomacy, SouthWest Board Member for LandAid, and trustee of the SunScreenIT Foundation and St Mary Redcliffe. Notay is passionate about enabling tangible social impact through innovation and collaboration as well as mentoring the next generation of diverse talent.

Run in association with the IE School of Architecture and Design, its master programme for professionals, the part-time online Global Master in Real Estate Development attracts the next-gen of investors, developers, architects, and urban planners from around the world.

To find out about the IE Women in Real Estate Scholarship for proactive and driven women who are working towards important accomplishments in their professional or personal sphere, click here.

The global master in real estate development is a part-time world-class programme that goes beyond the boundaries of traditional education. With a focus on technology and sustainability, students explore the relationship between real estate development, investment and city infrastructure from a wholly global perspective.

contact victor.alenar@ie.edu for more information.