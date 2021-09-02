Future Architect Conference

International conference and the annual flagship event of the Architects.rf program Future Architect will be held for the third time on September 6 – 7, 2021. The 2021 edition of the conference will be hosted online and will serve as a platform for institutional exchange between educational organizations, think tanks, and media.

Conducted as a two-day virtual event, Future Architect will include a range of public talks, panel discussions, and public interviews with more than 40 young architects, designers, critics, and professors presenting during the Youtube broadcast. The conference programming committee jointly with the Future Architecture Platform, ArchDaily, HKU Faculty of Architecture (Hong Kong), Technion (Israel), Bezalel (Israel), and the Russian Youth Architecture Biennale curated the program for the event.

This year’s event focuses on how the global challenges continue to transform the role of the architect and has the ambition to reflect on what is at stake in the paradoxes of our contemporary urban condition. “Floods, heatwaves, climate migration, pandemics, poverty, and inequality determine the changing tasks of the architect: to apply architectural thinking and seek spatial solutions to prevent the spread of infections, increase in temperature, and extinction of biological species. The architects of the future see their role not solely in creating buildings and public spaces, but in designing to have an impact on today’s most critical issues — from the consequences of environmental collapse to impacts of emerging technologies”, the conference manifesto says.

Future Architect brings together a generation of talented architects and designers who are crossing professional boundaries to develop new visions for the profession in response to the most crucial global challenges and opportunities.

Find the conference's full program here.